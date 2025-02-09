Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 review: TMS Entertainment's incredible production brings a tense episode to the next level

Heading into Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5, the biggest concern on fans’ minds was the pacing TMS Entertainment would take following antagonist Dr. Xeno’s introduction. Officially released on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the installment defied all expectations by ending with the battle between Xeno and protagonist Senki Ishigami beginning.

This excellent pacing played a major part in yet another perfect episode for the series, but was far from the only praiseworthy aspect of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5’s production. Likewise, TMS Entertainment continues their string of perfect releases for the season so far with this latest installment.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 review: Quick pacing pairs with excellent production and more for perfection

As mentioned above, the single biggest highlight of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 is its pacing. By the installment’s end, the war between Senku and Xeno’s respective Kingdoms of Science officially begins, with each group’s strongest fighters sent out. This is an exciting change of pace as historically speaking, the battles Senku and co have fought against their enemies are more circuitous and slower paced than this latest battle is set to be.

This heightened pacing combines with what the episode actually highlights to create an incredible sense of tension throughout. The urgency of Senku’s allies as they scramble to fight a Goliath in Xeno’s forces likewise further invests viewers into the conflict itself, and the necessary preparation for it. Overall, these elements combine to form an incredibly strong foundation which the rest of the installment builds on in an exceptional way.

One of the most notable aspects which build on this is the episode’s directorial choices, specifically in the final minutes as Senku and Xeno prepare to send out their forces. The final shots of the episode specifically are the most exciting and notable, serving as a perfect cliffhanger which clearly establishes that the battle has begun. The sequence which sees Taiju convince Xeno that he’s their true leader also hosts some notable directorial choices.

Taiju's overall presence and role in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 is one of its most exciting and well done aspects (Image via TMS Entertainment)

This sequence with Taiju also highlights why the narrative of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 works so well with the pacing it sets. The tension in this opening focus makes up for the relatively slow pacing it has, helping to mask it until the latter half of the episode where it picks up significantly. Combined with the comedy also present in this scene, it’s an exceptional way to start this latest installment for the series.

Speaking of Taiju, this scene also sees voice actor Makoto Furukawa shine via his delivery. It’s an incredible pairing which highlights how important casting choices are, especially in scenes like this where delivery, timing, and being able to match a character’s emotions is everything. Kenji Nojima also shines here as Furukawa’s scene partner Dr. Xeno, continuing the incredible performance he gave the antagonist in his official debut last week.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 also features TMS Entertainment’s typical clean and consistent animation, but sadly lacks any significant sakuga or high-budget sequences. However, it’s difficult to argue this as a true negative for the episode considering that this is the typical norm for the series. In turn, while it may not be as flashy as some fans desire, there’s no doubt that the animation style and approach TMS chooses for this episode turns out perfect.

Likewise, the latest installment has no negatives at all, making for another perfect installment from TMS Entertainment. Voice acting performances beyond those specifically mentioned above were adequate at worst, while other critiqueable areas of the episode come down to subjective wants. Overall, it’s safe to say that TMS Entertainment is as hot as its ever been to start a season for the smash-hit shonen anime series.

Final thoughts

Senku and Xeno's fight officially begins by Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5's end (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 undoubtedly continues TMS Entertainment’s streak of perfection as the battle between Xeno and Senku truly starts to heat up. Fans can expect this momentum and excitement to carry over into the next installment, as well as the incredible quality TMS Entertainment has produced the series with thus far. Likewise, fans can also expect the upcoming sixth episode to also be perfect as each before it has been.

