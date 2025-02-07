Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 is set to release on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. With the battle between Senku and Xeno having officially begun, fans are expecting the series to go into high-gear and offer plenty of action in its upcoming episodes.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 release date and time

Despite Senku and co's shock, Taiju has convinced Xeno of his scientist status heading into Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on February 13 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Trending

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6

Senku and Ryusui's excitement for the coming battle is on full display heading into Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its Winter 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic dubs.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 recap

Expand Tweet

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 began with Chrome and Kohaku scouting for intel before reporting into Senku. After ambiguously communicating what happened, they hung up for fear of being listened in on. Xeno then found their frequency and called them thereafter, asking to speak to “Dr. Taiju” who was able to convince Xeno of his intelligence. Xeno likewise made it clear that they have access to enough gunpowder to easily defeat the Kingdom of Science.

Senku and co still refused to negotiate, prompting Stanley to do a scouting run on the Perseus in another plane. This led Senku to announce they’d be converting the Perseus into an aircraft carrier in order to launch their own airplane, the one they stole and repaired after Stanley abandoned it. Before construction began, Senku called a strategy meeting with most of the Kingdom of Science’s members present.

After deducing that a two-front assault was most likely, they successfully converted the Perseus into an aircraft carrier. Focus then shifted to Gen, who met another of Xeno’s lackeys while trying to pry information on their next moves. Xeno revealed his intent to send Stanley in to assassinate Taiju while a frontal assault was waged. The episode ended with Senku sending Tsukasa, Ukyo, Hyoga, and Suika to do the same, with each squad already deployed.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 will likely open up with a continued look on Gen, who may try to wander around Xeno’s facility now that Stanley isn’t there to keep an eye on him. In turn, this should officially introduce the woman working for Xeno who appeared in the last episode’s events, yet wasn’t formally introduced or even addressed by name.

Episode 6 should also give focus to each of the major groups in the coming battle, including the assassination squads and those who’ll be fighting on the front lines. A potential traitor in Xeno’s mists may even be teased here, giving Gen a way to support his allies from the inside. The episode will likely end with either Stanley or Tsukaksa’s group arriving at their respective targets of Taiju and Xeno.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback