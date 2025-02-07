Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 6 will be released on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 1:28 AM JST. The anime episode will first be televised on local TV networks like TBS and BS11. Then, the anime will be available to watch online locally and on Crunchyroll worldwide.

The previous episode saw Mizuho watching the fireworks with Kizuki. While this incident seemed to confirm their blooming relationship, the anime introduced two new developments. Shuugo and Kizuki had feelings for people within their group but chose to hide them to preserve their friendship.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 6 release date and time

Mizuho as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 6 will be released on Thursday, February 13, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will premiere on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 1:28 am JST.

The anime episode's release may get delayed in certain regions worldwide due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules across different streaming platforms.

The sixth episode of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:28 am Thursday February 13 Eastern Daylight Time 12:28 pm Thursday February 13 British Summer Time 5:28 pm Thursday February 13 Central European Summer Time 6:28 pm Thursday February 13 Indian Standard Time 9:58 pm Thursday February 13 Philippine Standard Time 12:28 am Friday February 14 Japanese Standard Time 1:28 am Friday February 14 Australia Central Standard Time 1:58 am Friday February 14

Where to watch Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 6?

Kizuki as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 6 will be first televised on TBS, followed by BS11. The same episode will also be available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video, HULU, ABEMA Premium, DMM TV, d Anime Store, U-Next, and others.

As for international anime fans, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 6 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 5 Recap

Shuugo as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 5, titled How To Be Together Forever, saw Mizuho choosing to watch the fireworks with Kizuki. While Mizuho was yet to admit her feelings for Kizuki, she wanted to have him by his side forever.

The anime episode later saw Shuugo and Airu troubling Mizuho while she was busy drawing her manga manuscript. Nevertheless, Shuugo later helped her out. This was when his brother Toga informed him that he was set to return home for the summer break.

Kizuki and Shin helped Shuugo clear up his room, while Airu went out shopping with Mizuho. During this, the anime suggested that Shuugo liked Mizuho, and Airu liked Kizuki. However, both characters refrained from going after what they wanted to preserve their friendship.

What to expect from Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 6?

Airu as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 6, titled I Don't Want To Be Just Friends, will most likely see Kizuki approach Mizuho wanting to make her his girlfriend. While Mizuho had developed feelings for Kizuki, after listening to Airu's advice, she might decide to stay friends with him, hoping to be together forever.

In addition, the anime might focus on Shuugo and Airu. It is to be seen whether the two characters hold back on their feelings or take action to be with the one they are fond of.

