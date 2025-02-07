The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 is set to release on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 9PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Kenichi abandoning the life he had built for himself in Dahlia, fans are expecting the next episode to show the fallout of this decision, and where he plans to go next.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 has at least confirmed its release info.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 release date and time

Kenichi's departure casts doubt on what he'll get up to next in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 will air on Japanese television networks at 9PM JST on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 8 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, February 14 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:00AM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 7:00AM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 12:00PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Central European Time 1:00PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 5:30PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8:00PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025

Where to watch The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6

Anemone seems set to be with Kenichi well beyond The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 5 began with Kenichi first asking who among the girls he rescued wanted to return home. After returning those who did, the rest came to Dahlia and were employed by Primula and Mallow. Anemone also returned to Dahlia, and was set to live with Amana. Kenichi spent the day reuniting Primula with her father, and turning in his reward for the bandit killing to the Adventurer’s Guild.

He then went to Azalea’s inn, where she threw herself at him once more. As they were about to get physically intimate in a room he rented for the night, Anemone and the bobcat entered. The next day, Kenichi sold all the loot he obtained and split the money up with the others before heading home. Amana was waiting for Anemone here, where the young girl decided she wanted to live with Kenichi instead.

The two went back into Dahlia the next day, where Kenichi was given five gold coins for an idea he gave Mallow and Primula. However, he was also being stalked by what seemed to be assassins after him, likely from the noble who was now disgraced for hiring Shaga. Primula decided to go “follow” Kenichi, but arrived at his spot in the woods to find his house gone. The episode ended with Kenichi, Anemone, and the bobcat setting “off on a journey” as a family.

What to expect from The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 (speculative)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 should open up with a focus on Primula and the others in Dahlia to start. They’ll likely bond over missing Kenichi and lamenting his choice to move on to a new town and leave them behind. As they work up the courage to follow him, focus will likely shift to Kenichi and co arriving in the neighboring empire where the inventor he suspects to be from his own world lives.

