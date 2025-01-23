The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3: Kenichi learns he isn't alone as Primula falls for him

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 was expected to see Kenichi focus on building a home and setting up the quiet life he desires. Officially released on Thursday, January 23, 2025, the installment did indeed focus on Kenichi as he fully finished his forest home.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 also saw Kenichi get a confirmed love interest in Primula, who outright confessed to him in the installment. However, Kenichi’s thoughts lie elsewhere, as it becomes clearer and clearer that there may be someone else from his world in this new one with him.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 sees Kenichi’s love interests and apparent antagonist take form

Brief episode recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 began with Kenichi meeting with Primula and her father Mallow. He tried selling them salt and sugar, but couldn’t due to the nation’s exclusive rights to sell them. He instead showed them more jewelry, earning a major payday. This allowed him to buy a log cabin off of Shangri-La. However, he didn’t realize he was buying the materials to build it rather than the already built one.

Nevertheless, he persevered and continued building it on his own. Thankfully, the beastfolk eventually ran into him and offered to help build it to pay him back for the meal he cooked for them. After one month, his log cabin was fully completed, with the construction crew of course celebrating that night. After another month, the cabin and property was fully furnished and finished with everything Kenichi would need to live comfortably.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 saw Kenichi likewise inform Azalea and thank her for all she did for him. As he left, she sadly looked at him and said she should be the one thanking him. The next day, Kenichi rode his bike through the forest he lived in, eventually being attacked by beastfolk. It was clear that they were aware of who he was and that he was living in the forest, intending to kill him likewise.

Kenichi finally finishes his log cabin in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 (Image via East Fish Studio)

However, Kenichi immediately ordered things off Shangri-La to defend himself with, as well as summoning his backhoe from his item box. After the beastfolk fled, he realized that a cat-like creature was injured by their shots at him. He successfully treated the cat, taking it back to his home in order to monitor its survival and treatment. Growing concerned, he went to the friends he made so far for advice on how to heal it, with Myaley eventually wanting to see it.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 saw Myaley identify it as a bobcat, considered a messenger of the gods to her people. Likewise, as a means of thanking Kenichi for successfully saving it, she hunted a meal for them before staying the night. The bobcat recovered steadily as time passed, with Kenichi beginning to farm also. However, he didn’t want to go out to the river everytime he needed to water his crops.

He thus decided on trying to build a well, with the bobcat making a full recovery shortly thereafter. Kenichi then set the bobcat free at its own request, spending the next few days focusing solely on his well rather than setting up shop. This led to Primula visiting him at his home, shocked to see everything she did. She also ended up spending the night, taking a bath as well. She also wore some clothes Kenichi purchased, emphasizing their high quality.

Primula becomes smitten with Kenichi in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 likewise saw her claim he could become the Kingdom of Kadan’s best merchant. However, he made it clear he wanted a quiet life, prompting her to reaffirm their business relationship and her devotion to it. Kenichi drew a portrait of her as they discussed all this, which clearly left her smitten. As the two slept, focus shifted to Anemone, who was now serving Shaka and his group of bandits.

Shaka received word of a new job for his group in this scene as focus returned to Kenichi, who escorted Primula back to her home the next day. Kenichi was shocked to see Mallow so calm over the situation before they sat down to show him the clothes Primula wore the night before. Margaret then arrived with several business ledgers, which Mallow explained he was rewriting to a system called double-entry bookkeeping.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 saw Kenichi realize this as something from his world. He then learned that the neighboring empire the system comes from has spread rapidly thanks to a single man’s multitude of inventions. Kenichi was pulled out of these thoughts by Mallow asking to use the bath Primula did. He explained he’d need to be outside to try it, prompting Mallow to say they can test his new product as well.

Primula makes her feelings for Kenichi clear to him by The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3's end (Image via East Fish Studio)

Kenichi recognized it as a pitcher pump, which Mallow explained also came from the neighboring empire. This cemented Kenichi’s belief that this man from a neighboring empire also came from his world. Mallow ended up not being interested in the bath, but Primula and Kenichi grew closer in the time after. She then informed him one night that she’d be gone for a month before asking him to see the lingerie he once “jokingly” showed her and Mallow.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 saw him tease her for having someone she liked, prompting her to reveal it was him. They argued about her emotions, leading Primula to reveal Mallow wasn’t opposed. She asked if they could sleep in the same bed that night, which he agreed to. The episode ended with Norspaul the knight who once bought Kenichi’s hunting sword, bringing him more news about the inventor in the empire.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Episode 3 saw significant narrative development come to the series in the primary forms of Primula’s romantic confession, and the inventor who seems to be from Kenichi’s world. The latter is especially exciting as it seems that this is where the series will get its antagonistic presence from.

