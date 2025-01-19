Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 15: Sunraku gets a new job and reaches Fifticia

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 15, released on January 19, 2025, focused on Sunraku, Rei Saiga, and the rest of the party after defeating Lycagon and the different benefits they got because of it. It also featured more of the new party members' involvement regarding the protagonist's idea of meeting with Rust and Mold, which was his initial plan before finding the Unique Monster.

Another important element in Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 15 was Sunraku's encounter with Arcanum, who is an NPC who grants a secondary job to players who have reached level 99 in the game, albeit with some conditions. The installment concluded with the introduction of Rust and Mold's avatars in the game as they waited for Sunraku to arrive.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 15. Reader's discretion is advised.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 15: Sunraku gets new cursed marks from Lycagon

Lycagon, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 15 begins where the preview of the latest one left off. Sunraku is "eaten" alive by a comical version of Lycagon, with the beast then spitting him out, much to the surprise of his party. It turns out that the protagonist now has a different set of cursed marks on his body, with the game explaining to him that these ones can only be removed by defeating the real Lycagon.

The story then continues with the cast traveling through the area and having to deal with the threat of the Boss of this location. When considering that the cast had been weakened after fighting Lycagon, the concept of fighting the monster who serves as the Boss, Usurper Dragon, seems like a tall order, but it happens offscreen.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 15 then has Sunraku and the rest of the party trolling Emul because she fell asleep during the fight. During this portion of the episode, it is also revealed that the entire party has access to a new Unique Scenario because of their victory over Lycagon.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 15: The party reaches the meeting point, and Sunraku meets Arcanum

Rust, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via C2C).

As the party reaches the town where Sunraku is going to meet Rust and Mold, it is also revealed that Akitsu Akane is actually using her real face, which was a mistake she made when creating her avatar. Moreover, the protagonist has a meeting with Arcanum, with Rei Saiga explaining to him that he is an NPC who appears to people who have reached level 99 in the game.

During the last part of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 15, Sunraku gains some information regarding Arcanum. This means that he can get a secondary job that can boost certain traits of his in exchange for some downsides. He gains the secondary job of the Fool, based on Tarot cards, which halves his time to use a skill again. The episode ends with the cliffhanger of Mold and Rust waiting for them.

Final thoughts

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 episode 15 represents the end of the latest arc, which focused on Sunraku and his new party fighting Lycagon. However, the next installment is going to start with a new storyline for the main cast. Rust's involvement is bound to be pivotal, and the new arc was already promoted as the "Abyss City arc," complemented with a new visual.

