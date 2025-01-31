Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 5 will be released on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. The anime episode will first air on local TV networks like TBS and BS11. After that, the anime episode will be available to stream locally while fans worldwide watch it on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Kizuki go to a cafe alone with Mizuho. Shuugo knew Shin was bothered by this and encouraged him to express his emotions. The anime later saw the Koigahama Highlands group enjoy fireworks set up by Mizuhos's father, while Kizuki raced against Saitou after their swimming meet.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 5 release date and time

Shin as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 5 will be released on Thursday, February 6, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will premiere on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 1:28 am JST.

The anime episode may face delays worldwide due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules across streaming platforms.

The anime episode will be titled How To Be Together Forever.

The fifth episode of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:28 am Thursday February 6 Eastern Daylight Time 12:28 pm Thursday February 6 British Summer Time 5:28 pm Thursday February 6 Central European Summer Time 6:28 pm Thursday February 6 Indian Standard Time 9:58 pm Thursday February 6 Philippine Standard Time 12:28 am Friday February 7 Japanese Standard Time 1:28 am Friday February 7 Australia Central Standard Time 1:58 am Friday February 7

Where to watch Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 5?

Kizuki as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 5 will be first aired on TBS, followed by BS11. The anime episode will also stream locally on HULU, ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, U-Next, and others.

As for international anime fans, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 5 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 4 Recap

Mizuho as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 4, titled Fireworks for the Future, saw Kizuki and Mizuho go to a cafe alone. After their visit, Kizuki declared to a couple of girls that while Mizuho wasn't dating him, he was certain she would become his girlfriend one day. Elsewhere, Shuugo noticed that Shin was bothered by Kizuki's actions. Hence, he encouraged him to act before Kizuki swooned Mizuho away.

The anime later saw Mizuho cheering for Kizuko during his swimming meet. While Kizuki was happy, he was bothered that Satou was eyeing her. Hence, he challenged him to a race. Elsewhere, the rest of his group enjoy fireworks set up by Mizuho's father.

What to expect from Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 5?

Shin as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 5, titled How To Be Together Forever, could pick up from where the previous episode ended. At the end of the episode, the anime hinted that, in the future, Shin was either in a relationship with Mizuho or was about to confess to her. Hence, the upcoming episode will confirm the same.

The anime episode will also reveal Mizuho's decision in the past. Did she stay with her friends watching the fireworks or did shereturn to the school's swimming pool, hoping to see Kizuki?

