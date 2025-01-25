Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 4 will be released on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. The anime episode will be televised on local TV networks such as TBS and BS11. Following that, it will be available to stream locally and on Crunchyroll globally.

The anime's previous episode saw Mizuho's friends look after her after she got a fever. Shin was worried about her and skipped his classes to spend the day with her the next day. Later, the anime saw the Koigahama Highlands group go to a theme park, during which Kizuki asked Mizuho to go someplace alone with hi .

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 4 release date and time

Mizuho as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 4 will be released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will premiere on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 1:28 am JST.

The anime will be released on different dates and times due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules across streaming platforms worldwide.

The anime episode will be titled Fireworks for the Future.

The fourth episode of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:28 AM Thursday January 30 Eastern Daylight Time 12:28 PM Thursday January 30 British Summer Time 05:28 PM Thursday January 30 Central European Summer Time 06:28 PM Thursday January 30 Indian Standard Time 09:58 PM Thursday January 30 Philippine Standard Time 12:28 AM Friday January 31 Japanese Standard Time 1:28 AM Friday January 31 Australia Central Standard Time 1:58 AM Friday January 31

Where to watch Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 4?

Shuugo and Airu as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 4 will be televised on TBS, followed by BS11. The anime episode will also stream locally on ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, HULU, U-Next, and others.

As for international fans, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 4 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 3 Recap

Shin as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 3, titled Warmth, opened with Mizuho getting a fever. While Kizuki, Airu, and Shuugo were getting gifts for her, Airu ran into his old friends from middle school. He seemingly had a delinquent phase. As for Shin, he skipped his classes the next day to keep Mizuho company at the beach. While he made a move on her, he played it off as if he was teasing her.

The anime episode later saw the Koigahama Highlands group go to a theme park. Just as they were returning home, the anime hinted at Shuugo having a crush on one of his teachers. As for Kizuki, he asked Mizuho to go someplace else alone with him.

What to expect from Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 4?

Shuugo, Airu, and Shin as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 4, titled Fireworks for the Future, will likely showcase Kizuki and Mizuho's outing. While Kizuki wanted to go someplace alone with Mizuho, he had yet to reveal their destination. With that, fans can also expect to see how Shuugo, Shin, and Airu react to Kizuki and Mizuho's sudden disappearance.

Additionally, considering the episode title, fans can expect the upcoming anime episode to show the Koigahama Highlands group playing with fireworks or going to watch fireworks during the Summer Festival.

