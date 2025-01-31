Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6 will be released on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime episode will first be televised on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks in Japan. Following that, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and on Crunchyroll globally.

The anime's previous episode revealed Aoi Haruto's past with the Ikoma family. He was living at Yuuki's household, hoping to learn a secret technique from her father. Unfortunately, a sudden invasion from an enemy saw everyone from Ikoma family perish except Yuuki and Murasaki.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6 release date and time

Haruto's master as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled Bluest Blue 1. Its release may face delays in different regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The sixth episode of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday February 5 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday February 5

British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday February 5 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday February 5 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday February 5 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday February 5 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday February 6 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday February 6

Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6?

Murasaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6 will first be aired on television networks in Japan such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS NTV. The anime will also be available to watch online locally on Prime Video, ABEMA, Netflix, d Anime Store, and others.

As for international fans, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime will be made available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 5 Recap

Murasaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 5, titled Phantom Blade 2, revealed Aoi Haruto's past with the Ikoma family. Previously, he lived with the Ikoma family, hoping to learn their secret technique from Yuuki's father. Unfortunately, as an outsider had previously caused a ruckus after being tutored by the clan, Yuuki's father refused to teach Haruto the secret technique.

The anime later saw the outsider "Momotaro" attack the village again, hoping to obtain the secret technique and "Yuko." Fortunately, Haruto and Yuuki took him down. Moments later, Murasaki attacked them using the clan's secret technique. She was overwhelmed by the attack and believed that Haruto and Yuuki were responsible. Fortunately, Haruto and Yuuki stopped her.

The anime later saw Yuuki leaving Mihama, for what she claimed was an urgent mission.

What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6?

Ichiru Sengoku

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6, titled Bluest Blue 1, will most likely showcase a flashback from the time when Ichiru Sengoku and Nogami were much younger. As depicted by the preview video, it seems like the anime will showcase a mission where the Mihama Academy students were tasked with taking care of young Aoi Haruto.

With that, the anime may also reveal how Aoi was raised at the Mihama Academy by her seemingly ruthless seniors.

