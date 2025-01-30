Magic Maker episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Magic Maker episode 5 will air on Thursday, February 6, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This adaptation from Kazuki Kaburagi's novel series continues now by having Shion practicing magic under his father's watch and learning how far he can go with it, highlighting a greater degree of diversity.

The bulk of the episode was heavily focused on Shion analyzing the properties of his magic and how it reacts to certain elements, such as electricity and fire. Magic Maker episode 5 is bound to explore more of the protagonist's quest to understand magic in this world while also dealing with his sister Marie's inner conflict of getting stronger to protect her loved ones, which was also shown in the latest episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Magic Maker series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Magic Maker episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Rose, Shion, Gawain, and Marie in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

The release times for Magic Maker episode 5 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:00 am Wednesday February 5

Central Time 9:00 am Wednesday February 5

Eastern Time 10:00 am Wednesday February 5

Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Wednesday February 5

Central European Time 4:00 pm Wednesday February 5

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday February 5

Philippine Time 11:00 pm Wednesday February 5

Australia Central Time 12:30 am Thursday February 6



Where to watch Magic Maker episode 5?

Shion practicing with his many in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

Fans in Japan can watch Magic Maker episode 5 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X. Viewers overseas can access the English-subbed rendition of this episode on Crunchyroll, although viewers would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Shion and Rose in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

This 2025 winter anime started this episode by having Shion train his magic with his sister Marie and father Gawain watching the action unfold. The protagonist tries to find a way to manipulate fire but only creates blue flames, and his hand almost burns, although he is slowly learning to handle the energy he is creating with his magic, leading him to come up with new variables.

The middle portion of the episode focuses on Marie training in extreme measures and getting her hands injured in the process because of the trauma of not dealing with the Goblin and her loved ones almost dying. Meanwhile, Shion and Gawain go to a weapon shop where the protagonist wants a special material to handle Lightning Mineral, which naturally generates electricity, and he wants to find a way to use it for magic purposes.

The final portion of the episode focuses on Shion practicing with this mineral as his parents are watching, realizing that his magic reacts to the element it touches, sometimes creating flames or lightning depending on said element. Now he wants to learn to create fire and lightning when he wants to and begins to give his energy new forms. The episode ends with Shion talking with Marie about how she wants to protect him, leading to a tender moment between the two.

What to expect from Magic Maker episode 5?

Rose, Shion, and Marie in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

Magic Maker episode 5 is bound to continue exploring the idea of how Shion is going to develop his abilities and magic. It is also worth pointing out that this episode of the isekai anime highlights a greater degree of diversity in his magic and what he can do with it, thus emphasizing that he still has a long way to go. The next installment is likely going to explore that and Marie's training.

