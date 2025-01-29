Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime episode will first be available to watch online on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide. The same anime episode will be aired a week later on local TV networks in Japan.

The previous episode saw Lena and Ayla go shopping, following which they attended a meeting with the Four Bureaus. Lena suspected the Four Bureaus of sending Dratena after them and looked for any hints suggesting the same. The anime later saw Holy Sister giving Luxerial a new S-Rank mission.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6 release date and time

A Merchant as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

According to the anime's website, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the episode will be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The anime episode could face delays in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The sixth episode of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 AM Tuesday February 4 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 AM Tuesday February 4 British Summer Time 04:00 PM Tuesday February 4 Central European Summer Time 05:00 PM Tuesday February 4 Indian Standard Time 08:30 PM Tuesday February 4 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 PM Tuesday February 4 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 AM Wednesday February 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM Wednesday February 5

Where to watch Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6?

Ayla and Light as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6 will first be available to stream on ABEMA and Crunchyroll. ABEMA will release the episode in Japan, while Crunchyroll will release the episode worldwide, in regions such as North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The same anime episode will be televised a week later on local TV networks in Japan such as Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and MBS. The anime will also be made available to stream locally on HULU, Bandai Channel, d Anime Store, Lemino, and others.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5 Recap

Holy Sister as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5, titled A Tumultuous Argument, saw Light rest after his collapse while Lena and Ayla head to the adventurer's guild for a meeting with the Four Bureaus. However, with the meeting delayed by two hours, Lena and Ayla took this opportunity to go shopping.

Later during the meeting with the Four Bureaus, Lena found a connection between Dratena and Holy Sister, but she could not press for further information. That's when Holy Sister stated that the Luxeria party was set to be erased due to Light's actions. But moments later, the anime saw Holy Sister give the party another chance. They were to defeat an S-Rank monster to retain their presence.

What to expect from Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6?

Monica Bolst as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6 will see Light and Ayla go to the Tradesman District to get a new sword made for Light. That's when they meet Ms. Monica Bolst, the legendary blacksmith. Unfortunately, Monica was going through some trouble. The anime also hinted at this by showing Monica being chased through the district by some men. This was a regular occurrence.

Additionally, the anime could give fans a glimpse of Lena as she goes to Athena, hoping to find clues surrounding Dratena and the Black Swan group. There is a likely chance that Lena will meet someone who knows the girl who manifested the Necromancy skill.

