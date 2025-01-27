Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 6 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 6 will be released on Monday, February 4, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be available to watch online locally and internationally. The same episode will be aired a week later on local television networks in Japan.

The anime episode saw Uchimura go out with Ulmandra to conduct market research. During the market research, a demi-human couple asked their help to save their chimozu shop. Fortunately, Uchimura saved the day with his market research and Gnome, who educated him about Ruuya's lore.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 6 release date and time

Uchimura as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 6 will be released on February 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will be released the next day in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules.

The sixth episode of Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Monday February 3 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Monday February 3 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday February 3 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday February 3 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Monday February 3 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday February 3 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday February 3 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Tuesday February 4

Where to watch Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 6?

Gnome as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 6 will first be streamed on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan and Crunchyroll globally.

The anime episode will be later aired on television networks such as Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X. The same episode will be streamed on other local streaming services like Prime Video, Hulu, Rakuten TV, Bandai Channel, and others around the same time.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 5 Recap

Ulmandra as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 5, titled The Best Way to Enjoy a Stroll Through the Marketplace in Another World, saw Uchimura go to the marketplace alongside Ulmandra to conduct some research. During their research, they met an old demi-human couple who were set to face a loss on a massive canceled chimozu order. Thus, Uchimura decided to help them out.

As he had already researched the market, he only needed a method to target a new audience. Fortunately, Gnome taught him about the lore behind Ruuya, a day special amidst the demi-humans. With that, Uchimura intrigued people about Ruuya and chimozu to help the demi-human couple sell their entire stock.

What to expect from Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 6?

King of Golden Country in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

The anime's previous episode ended with Uchimura suggesting the Demon Lord form trade a relationship with the neighboring Golden Country of Rampage. While the Demon Lord was impressed by Uchimura's proposal, he warned him about the country's king, who was seemingly very formidable.

Therefore, the upcoming Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 6 will most likely show Uchimura and Ulmandra heading to the neighboring country, hoping to propose a trade relationship that will see them exchange gold for rosemarin.

