Zenshu episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zenshu episode 5 is scheduled to air on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for viewers in other countries.

Episode 4 of the Zenshu anime focused mostly on Memmeln, one of Luke Braveheart's most trusted allies. However, in the original story of A Tale of Perishing, there is a scene where Memmeln tries to kill Luke, the reason for which is never explained. As such, when Natsuko noticed a shift in Memmeln's behavior, she decided to follow her to find out the truth.

Zenshu episode 5 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Zenshu episode 5 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. Fans in other countries can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday February 2, 2025 6:45 am Central Standard Time Sunday February 2, 2025 8:45 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday February 2, 2025 9:45 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday February 2, 2025 2:45 pm Central European Time Sunday February 2, 2025 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday February 2, 2025 8:15 pm Philippine Time Sunday February 2, 2025 10:45 pm

Where to watch Zenshu episode 5

Zenshu episode 5 will be released in Japan on television channels like TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X. It will also be available for unlimited viewing on various platforms, including DMM TV, Unlimited Anime, U-NEXT, ABEMA, Netflix, d Anime Store, Hulu, Anime Times, Bandai Channel, and many more.

Japanese viewers can also purchase the episode from VIDEO MARKET, Rakuten TV, Milplus, TELASA, VIDEX, J:COM STREAM, and others. As for viewers in other countries, Zenshu episode 5 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Zenshu episode 4 recap

Luke and Natsuko, as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

Episode 4 of the Zenshu anime, titled Eternity, began with Luke Braveheart and his team discussing the possibility of a traitor being among them, especially since disguising a Void monster to look like the priest and letting it into the town seemed like the work of a magic user.

Natsuko, on the other hand, knew from the events of 'A Tale of Perishing' movie that the said traitor was none other than Memmeln, one of Luke's trusted friends and a member of the Nine Soldiers. In the movie's original story, the reason for Memmeln's betrayal was never explained. Therefore, Natsuko decided to follow Memmeln to discover her motivations for betraying her team and the Last Town.

However, Luke soon caught Natsuko. After she explained the situation to him, they both followed Memmeln to a cemetery, where the choir apparently held their practice. Upon entering a hidden cave in the cemetery, Natsuko and Luke witnessed something neither could have prepared for — Memmeln and her "choir" members were practicing a ritual to summon the Ultimate Void.

Memmeln, as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

After processing the sight before them, Luke tried to interrupt and confront Memmeln. Fortunately, Natsuko stopped him and suggested they should devise a plan first. The two retreated for the day and started discussing their next move.

The next day, Natsuko and Luke confronted Memmeln about her ritual to summon the Ultimate Void. Memmeln, realizing that she could no longer hide her deepest secret, revealed that she and her choir members wanted to summon the Ultimate Void to bring an end to their world since they no longer wanted to prolong their suffering of living an eternal life.

In the episode's climax, Natsuko and Luke devised a plan to stop Memmeln. However, things quickly went south when they realized that Memmeln was planning to fast-track her plan of summoning the Ultimate Void.

Therefore, to give Memmeln a new reason for living, Natsuko used her powers to create an idol known as the Ultimate Exister, who managed to change Memmeln's heart. With this, the climactic episode came to an end.

What to expect from Zenshu episode 5

Since episode 4 resolved one of the series' most unforeseen and climactic developments, fans can expect Zenshu episode 5 to have a more relaxed pacing. There might even be a shift in the dynamic between Luke and Natsuko, especially after Unio's conversation with Luke in the closing moments of episode 4 about his feelings for Natsuko.

