BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4 is scheduled to air on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on BS Asahi and other Japanese television channels. International viewers can stream the episode online on Netflix.

Episode 3 of the BabanBabanBan Vampire anime saw things get even worse for Ranmaru Mori, as Rihito mistakenly assumed that Ranmaru must be in love with Aoi. This misunderstanding began when he saw Ranmaru and Aoi together on a dark street after Ranmaru saved Aoi from her attacker and almost ended up drinking her blood.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. International viewers can access the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday February 1, 2025 6:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday February 1, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday February 1, 2025 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 1, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Saturday February 1, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 1, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 1, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4 is set to be released in Japan on the television channel TV Asahi's nationwide 24-station network "IMAnimation" slot. To be precise, it will be aired on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi.

As for international viewers, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4 will be available to stream online on Netflix.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 3 recap

Ranmaru saves Aoi from her attacker (image via Gaina)

Episode 3 of BabanBabanBan Vampire anime, titled Franken and the Vampire, started off with Ranmaru saving Aoi from a perverted attacker. However after Ranmaru disposed of the attacker, Aoi woke up from her state of unconsciousness and thanked him for saving her.

Following this, Aoi claimed that she had indeed fallen in love. Although she meant that she had fallen for him, Ranmaru assumed that she meant Rihito, due to which he almost ended up drinking her blood and getting rid of her on the spot. Fortunately, Rihito arrived at the scene just in time and was taken aback upon witnessing Ranmaru so close to Aoi.

After dropping Aoi off at her home, Rihito mistakenly concluded that Ranmaru must be in love with her. As such, he declared that they would be love rivals from now on, following which he ran back home.

Ranmaru and Rihito in episode 3 (image via Gaina)

The next evening, Ranmaru noticed that Rihito wasn't home yet. He started worrying that Rihito must be acting out due to yesterday's events, and might be in danger of becoming a delinquent. Therefore, Ranmaru decided to go look for Rihito to preserve his innocence.

However, on his way, he encountered a delinquent gang who he came across in the previous episode. Their leader, Ken Shinozuka, better known as Franken, turned out to be Aoi's brother.

Vowing to take revenge on Ranmaru for hurting one of his gang, Franken started attacking Ranmaru. On the other hand, Ranmaru deducted that Franken must be a virgin due to his childish way of fighting, which caused him to get explicitly excited. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4

Following the events of episode 3, fans can expect BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4 to continue the fight between Ranmaru Mori and Ken Shinozuka, aka Franken.

However, now that Ranmaru has discovered that Franken may be a virgin as well, how will the dynamic between him and Rihito change? Stay tuned to find out in BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4.

