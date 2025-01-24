Zenshu episode 3 : The Harvest Festival begins as Luke meets Destiny

Zenshu episode 3, titled Destiny, was released on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST in Japan. This episode featured a more relaxed pacing compared to the previous two episodes.

The stakes in this episode were lower than in the previous episodes. However, it featured two memorable moments - the introduction of Destiny, aka Luke Braveheart's main love interest from the original story of A Tale of Perishing, and a monumental showdown between one of Natsuko Hirose's creations and a large Void monster. The episode concluded with Destiny officially becoming a part of the Nine Soldiers and bringing a new shine tothe team.

Zenshu episode 3: Destiny is introduced amidst the Last Town's Harvest Festival

Zenshu episode 3 opening events

Natsuko and Memmeln as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 3 started with a brief recap by Natsuko Hirose about the events of the first two episodes of the anime. Following that, the episode saw Luke Braveheart, Unio, Memmeln, and Natsuko dressed up for the occasion of the Last Town's Harvest Festival, which was being held to celebrate the Nine Soldiers' recent victory over the Voids.

According to Natsuko, in the original story of A Tale of Perishing, the Last Town was almost destroyed in the Void's invasion, which caused death on an unprecedented scale. In the original story, a joint funeral was supposed to be held for Unio and the others who had perished in battle. However, thanks to Natsuko, the tragedy was avoided, and a Harvest Festival was held instead of a funeral.

That said, Luke was reluctant to let his guard down for even a moment. He insisted that the Nine Soldiers should always be prepared for battle and that they should leave to train for their upcoming fight instead. However, he was dragged off by his fans, leaving Natsuko and Unio to enjoy the festival on their own.

Natsuko recalled that, as per the events of the original story, the next attack would likely occur at least a month later. As such, she tried to enjoy the festival to her heart's content. However, a brief conversation with the Prophet Baobab makes her recall the tragic events of the original story of A Tale of Perishing.

Zenshu episode 3: The love story between Luke and Destiny begins

Luke and Destiny as seen in Zenshu episode 3 (Image via MAPPA)

The focus of Zenshu episode 3 shifted to Destiny Heartwarming, the mayor's daughter and the heroine of A Tale of Perishing, who stumbled across Luke by accidentally crashing into him. Apparently, she had accepted the town's chairman's proposal for marriage so he would build an orphanage in the town. However, given that she wasn't too fond of the chairman, she tried to flee from his sight every chance she got.

When Destiny and Luke were formally introduced to each other by the mayor, there was some visible connection between them. The two became infatuated with each other in a short period, which caused a hint of jealousy within Natsuko. But Natsuko knew that despite being an overall problematic character, Destiny was the only one who could make Luke genuinely happy.

Zenshu episode 3: Void monster infiltrates Last Town

Natsuko and co. watch Serval Cat Mask vs. Void monster (Image via MAPPA)

As the Last Town celebrated its Harvest Festival, a large Void monster had disguised itself as the town's priest and subsequently infiltrated the town. This caused a great deal of confusion among the townspeople, who were bewildered upon seeing two priests at the same time.

When the two priests arrived in front of Natsuko and co., she deduced that one of the priests was a Void. To figure out which was the Void monster, Natsuko challenged the two priests to have a dance-off, which ended up exposing the Void's identity since it couldn't dance.

As the giant Void monster went about the town, spreading havoc and carnage, Luke rushed into battle. However, he was in no condition to fight, as Destiny had apparently gotten him drunk. Unfortunately, the rest of Luke's team turned out to be no match for the Void monster either and were being annihilated, until Natsuko unlocked her animator powers once again.

This time, Natsuko created a powerful fighter named Serval Cat Mask to face off against the Void monster in a makeshift death match. It was mostly a one-sided beatdown by Serval Cat Mask, who manhandled its opponent and defeated it effortlessly after a series of powerful attacks. However, once the Void monster was defeated, Natsuko collapsed due to the exhausting usage of her powers.

Zenshu episode 3 closing moments

Luke and Natsuko as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

After Natsuko woke up three days later, she was treated to a huge serving of food made by Luke. To her surprise, Destiny was now a part of their team. Apparently, she decided to turn down the chairman's proposal and build an orphanage herself.

As the group celebrated its newest member, Natsuko noticed that Memmeln had been absent from most of the recent events. She also noticed that Memmeln seemed a bit distraught compared to her usual self, which could likely lead to an interesting development in the upcoming episodes. With this, Zenshu episode 3 came to an end.

