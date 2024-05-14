10 anime characters who married someone they didn't like

Anime characters who married someone they didn't like are really hard to find in the genre as authors prefer not to show the life of most of their series' characters after their teenage phase. However, when creators depict anime characters' marriages, it's usually with someone they like.

For instance, Naruto Uzumaki loved Sakura Haruno. But during the Last Naruto movie, which is canon, the protagonist realized that the love Hinata had for her was dominant over his one-sided feelings for Sakura.

On the contrary, there are some anime characters who had to marry someone whom they didn't like under certain circumstances. It could be either a political marriage or due to some secret reason. In this article, we'll explore 10 such characters and give reasons as to why they had to make this choice in life.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed here solely belong to the author.

Historia, Loid, and 8 other anime characters that married someone they didn't like

1) Historia Reiss (Attack on Titan)

Historia Reiss as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Historia Reiss is one of the minor protagonists of Attack on Titan. She was introduced as Krista Lenz in the Survey Corps. She was also the child of Rod Raiss, which made her a person with royal blood, due to which she was declared the queen of the walls.

She was one of the anime characters who got married to her childhood bully and got pregnant, which was believed to be the scheme of Yelena. Historia was to inherit the Beast Titan from Zeke and to delay this ceremony, Yelena played some strings and got Historia mixed up in this case.

2) Kouji Tatsuishi (My Happy Marriage)

Kouji as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kouji is one of the supporting characters of My Happy Marriage. He was also the childhood friend of the female protagonist, Miyo, who always wanted to protect her. But he couldn't muster enough courage to save her from her stepmother and step-sister's torture.

He was forced to marry Miyo's sister, Kaya Saimori. Even after his marriage, Kouji wanted Miyo to stay happy and keep his tabs on her.

3) Loid Forger (Spy x Family)

Loid as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studio & CloverWorks)

An undercover spy and the main protagonist of Spy x Family, Loid Forger was given the mission to infiltrate a school, for which he had to create a family in a few days.

He adopted Anya as his daughter and after a few days with her, he convinced Yor Forger to act as his wife. These anime characters started as a make-believe couple, but Loid slowly started to grow closer to her.

4) Izumi Hayato (My Wife is the Student Council President!)

Izumi Hayato as seen in the anime (Image via Seven)

Izumi is the protagonist of the anime series, My Wife is the Student Council President. Soon to be married to Ui Wakana. He is also the vice student council president who lost to Ui in the battle to become the president.

Ui and Izumi's parents had an agreement during their childhood that their children would marry once they reached age, due to which Ui started living in Izumi's house as his wife.

5) Tamahiko Shima (Taisho Otome Fairy Tale)

Tamahiko as seen in the anime (Image via SynergySP)

In Taisho Otome Fairy Tail, Tamahiko was forced to move out of his family house because his right hand stopped moving after an accident. One day, a girl named Yuzuki arrived at his house claiming to be his bride, as decided by Tamahiko's father.

Tamahiko was one of the anime characters who was fed up with life. He avoided Yuzuki every time and never liked her. But slowly, the protagonist started seeing the good things inside Yuzuki and his own life.

6) Gabimaru (Hell's Paradise)

Gabimaru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The most notorious shinobi, Gabimaru, is the main protagonist of Hell's Paradise. Commonly known as the Hollow, he was introduced as a criminal whom the authorities failed to execute. But Sagiri, the female lead, made him say that he didn't want to die as he wanted to reunite with his wife, Yui.

Surprisingly, Gabimaru's marital life wasn't smooth sailing at the beginning, he was a murderer who had no other thought except killing others. After getting married, he didn't like his wife, but she helped him become more human.

7) Rei Todoroki(My Hero Academia)

Rei as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The woman who gave her all to her family, Rei Todoroki is a supporting character from My Hero Academia. She is also the mother of one of the protagonists, Shoto Todoroki, and the wife of Endeavor.

Her background was explored later in the series when it was revealed that she married Endeavor only because he promised to emotionally support her family. Her family slowly started to become a mess after Todoroki's birth. This led her to a mental breakdown.

8) Son Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most famous anime characters with an unsatiable appetite, Son Goku is the main protagonist of Dragon Ball. He was a Saiyan (alien species) who was sent to Earth as a means to eradicate the planet. But he was taken over by Gohan who taught him the good way to live life. Goku married Chichi for the dumbest reason possible as he thought marriage was food.

9) Ryuken Ishida (Bleach)

Ryuken Ishida as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The man who betrayed his feelings for Masaki, Ryuken Ishida is one of the supporting characters of Bleach. He is also a Quincy and the director of a hospital. After Uryu (Ishida's son) lost his powers, his father helped him regain his powers.

Ryuken was the last Quincy who was set to marry Masaki, but one night, everything changed as Masaki was attacked by a Hollow. The only person who could save her was Isshin, a Soul Reaper. This made him betray his feelings for Masaki and he tied the knot with his maid, Katagiri, thus becoming one of the anime characters who ended up with someone they didn't love.

10) Raku Ichijou (Nisekoi)

Raku as seen in the anime (Image via SHAFT)

The soon-to-be-married male protagonist of Nisekoi, Raku pretended to be in a relationship with the female lead, Chitoge, so that their parents could stay peacefully. For this purpose, he had to betray his true love for Onodera, his childhood friend and crush.

Raku was not fond of the way Chitoge presented herself, making him one of the anime characters who married someone they didn't like.

Related Links