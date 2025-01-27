Kagurabachi chapter 66 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 66 is slated to be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 10 (2025), as per Shueisha's official MANGA Plus website. However, because of the varying time zones, most readers can access the chapter on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The previous chapter revealed how Chihiro Rokuhira imitated Yoji Uruha and Seiichi Samura's movements to learn the Iai White Purity Style. Additionally, the chapter saw Chihiro give Samura's daughter, Iori, a major choice concerning her life. Given how the chapter ended, fans can't wait to read what happens next in Kagurabachi chapter 66.

Kagurabachi chapter 66 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Shueisha's MANGA Plus site, Kagurabachi chapter 66 will be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #10 for 2025. Yet, because of the differences in time zones, most manga enthusiasts can enjoy the chapter on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 66, as per their corresponding time zones below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 8 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday, February 3, 2025 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 3, 2025

12:30 am

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 66?

Rou, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga readers can read Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 66 on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms. These include the MANGA Plus application, the MANGA Plus website, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the VIZ Media website.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters can be read for free on these multiple platforms, except the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a monetary subscription to read every chapter. Likewise, MANGA Plus needs a subscription to read beyond the free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 65 recap

The chapter begins with Kuguri going full-throttle against Chihiro Rokuhira. Rou thinks it's good as it gives them the chance to stall. Meanwhile, Chihiro demonstrates the White Purity Style against Kuguri. However, he realizes that he still lacks the speed to build up the energy quickly.

On the other hand, Kuguri feels it's not an ordinary Iai stance. He realizes the technique must be from Uruha and Samura. As such, Kuguri thinks that Chihiro should have used the style from the onset if he had trained with a master. However, Chihiro reminds him that he doesn't have a master.

According to the chapter, Iai White Purity Style is an esoteric technique that requires a special type of movement. It's a legendary sword drawing technique invented by Itsuo Shirakai. Since its inception, only Seiichi Samura and Uruha have attained mastery.

Kuguri takes on Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

However, Chihiro Rokuhira, who has his father Kunishige's observant eyes, imitated Samura and Uruha's movements to learn the technique on his own. Just then, Rou and other Masumi members use a smokescreen, allowing them and Chihiro to escape with Samura's daughter.

They head to the Kyoto Bloodshed Hotel, a luxurious hotel with a special barrier system to hide from the Hishaku. Meanwhile, Kuguri regroups with his partner, Toto, and discusses their failure to capture Samura's daughter. On the other hand, the Masumi members introduce themselves to Iori.

Iori recalls her dreams (Image via Shueisha)

According to the chapter, the Masumi plan to reapply the memory seal on Iori to ensure she leads a life without danger. However, the girl wants to know about Samura and everything associated with that name. Just then, the chapter focuses on Chihiro, who surmises that he would have led a normal life like Iori if he hadn't lived with his father.

However, Chihiro is also glad to have spent those days with Kunishige. That's why, he wants to give Iori a chance to decide her future. He feels they should tell everything to Iori and then let her decide whether she wants to remember or forget them. The chapter ends with Chihiro promising to protect Iori, no matter what her choice is.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 66? (speculative)

Kyoto Bloodshed Hotel, as seen in chapter 65 (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 66 might show the Masumi and Chihiro telling everything about Samura to Iori. In addition, the chapter could show Iori reacting to his father's choice.

Besides that, Kagurabachi chapter 66 might show the Hishaku make their move. Although the Masumi and Chihiro have boarded a safe location, the Hishaku's surveillance systems might not allow them to hide for a long time.

