Kagurabachi chapter 65: Chihiro Rokuhira inherits Kunishige's eyes while Samura's daughter goes through an ordeal

Kagurabachi chapter 65 was released on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's ninth issue for 2025. The chapter saw Chihiro Rokuhira vow to perfect his White Purity Style to extend his potential as a proper swordsman. Additionally, the chapter added a layer of complexity to Chihiro's character as he gave Iori a major choice to make.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira realized he had to overcome his weak swordsmanship. Although he had the physical endurance and capabilities of a swordsman, what he lacked was a model. Eventually, Chihiro demonstrated the Iai White Purity Style, a technique primarily performed by Uruha and Samura, against Kuguri.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 65.

Kagurabachi chapter 65: Chihiro Rokuhira's eyes mimic Uruha and Samura's legendary move

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kagurabachi chapter 65, titled Imitate, commences with Kuguri surpassing his limits in a frenzy. As such, Rou thinks they must prioritize securing Samura's daughter for safety, which is why they begin to stall their opponent. On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira surmises his Iai White Purity Style is still slow.

Even then, Chihiro Rokuhira's live demonstration of White Purity Style intrigues Kuguri, who says it's not an average technique. However, the swordsman observes how the technique has mixed flair of Uruha and Samura. He asks Chihiro why he didn't stick to such a technique from the get-go when he had a mentor.

Kuguri gets fired up against Chihiro in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 65 then switches perspectives to Chihiro, who reminds Kuguri that he doesn't have a mentor. The chapter then explains how the White Purity Style is an isolated form of Iai that requires a special set of movements. Only two exponents of this form have existed: Uruha and Samura.

That's why, Kuguri wonders how Chihiro can demonstrate such legendary form effortlessly without a mentor. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 65 delves into Chihiro's connection to his father, Kunishige Rokuhira. According to the chapter, Kunishige was unparalleled in assessing a raw material's composition and temperature, thanks to his keen eyes.

Kunishige Rokuhira's observant eyes (Image via Shueisha)

That's how the master blacksmith stabilized a destabilized ore as Datenseki - the material for the Enchanted Blades. His keen and observant eyes reacted to the Datenseki's subtleties and found a perfect composition to stabilize it from within. According to Kagurabachi chapter 65, Chihiro Rokuhira has inherited his father's eyes.

That's how, he has mimicked the sword drawing movements of his idols, Samura and Uruha, to demonstrate Iai White Purity Style. Undoubtedly, Chihiro's expertise baffles Kuguri, who stands in disbelief. As Chihiro catches Kuguri off-guard, Rou draws a portal for them to leave. The Masumi members then use a smokescreen to escape from the scene with Samura's daughter.

Kagurabachi chapter 65: Chihiro Rokuhira gives Iori a choice

Kuguri tells Toto about their mission's failure in Kagurabachi chapter 65 (Image via Shueisha)

The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 65 switches the perspective to Kuguri, who regroups with his partner, Toto, and informs her that Samura's daughter has escaped. Toto thinks it's even worse — they don't know their location. Following that, the narrative shifts to Kyoto Massacre Hotel, a luxurious multi-stored hotel, where the Masumi and Chihiro have boarded to hide from the Hishaku.

The hotel has multiple barriers, which is ideal for hiding. That said, Sumi feels it won't be long before they are discovered. At any rate, the Masumi members introduce themselves to Iori. Meanwhile, Iori wants to know whether Chihiro is truly a murderer as he was depicted on TV.

Samura's daughter, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

While Rou tries to justify Chihiro's actions, the boy says he's true as Iori thinks. However, that's the reason why he wants to protect her from harm. On the other hand, Rou feels Samura's daughter is slowly beginning to recall her original memories. He speculates that it's probably because of the girl's strong attachment to her father, Samura.

That's why, he urges Chihiro not to speak of Samura in front of her, as it will only unravel the seal from her mind. According to Kagurabachi chapter 65, Rou and the other Masumi members want to re-apply the seal on Iori to ensure she leads a normal life.

Rou, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

However, Iori doesn't want that. Rather, she wants to know the truth. When the Masumi members don't tell her, she wonders whether they lied to her about telling her everything. Suddenly, Iori recalls Kuguri mentioning Samura's name in the classroom. Hence, she asks them about Samura.

Seeing there's no way out, Rou confesses to Samura's daughter about sealing her memories. However, he adds that they did it only for her safety. Rou tells Iori that if she remembers her past, it will only make her more susceptible to the Hishaku.

Chihiro Rokuhira wants to tell the truth to Iori (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 65 then shifts the focus to Chihiro Rokuhira, who realizes that he would have led a normal life like Iori and gone to school if he hadn't lived with his father, Kunishige Rokuhira. That way, he wouldn't have trodden on the path of revenge and become covered in scars.

However, Chihiro was glad to spend those days with Kunishige Rokuhira. That's precisely why the boy wants to give Samura's daughter a choice. He feels they should tell Iori everything and then let her decide whether she wants to forget them. Kagurabachi chapter 65 ends with Chihiro Rokuhira promising to protect Iori, irrespective of her choice

Conclusion

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 65 (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 65 was a defining moment for Chihiro Rokuhira's character, as he offered a choice to Samura's daughter based on his personal experience. From a critical perspective, the chapter established Iori as the perfect foil to Chihiro, since she lived an exact opposite life to the boy.

Samura's daughter could have had the same fate as Chihiro if she hadn't had her memories sealed. That said, Chihiro relished the days he spent with Kunishige, which was why, he felt that Samura's daughter needed to decide her own life. He didn't want anybody else to dictate her life.

Chihiro Rokuhira giving Iori a choice to either forget or live on with her original memories was truly commendable, as it added a feather of complexity to Chihiro's character. At the same time, he vowed to protect her, no matter what her choice would be. Now, it remains to be seen how Iori responds to the boy's offer.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback