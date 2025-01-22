Gachiakuta chapter 125: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 125 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, because of the differences in time zones, most manga readers outside the nation can read the chapter on January 28, 2025. Since the official staff hasn't announced a break yet, interested readers can catch the chapter on Kodansha's K-Manga platform next week.

In the previous chapter, Follo recalled a memory from his childhood while being gravely injured. It was revealed how Follo admired his friend and wanted to become like him. His friend aspired to become a Giver and join the Cleaners. Given how the chapter ended perplexingly, fans can't wait to read Gachiakuta chapter 125.

Gachiakuta chapter 125 release date and time

Rudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As per Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 125 will be released on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in most regions, while the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the differences in time zones.

The release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 125, as per their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, January 28, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, January 28, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, January 28, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, January 28, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, January 28, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, January 28, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, January 29, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, January 29, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 125?

Follo, as seen in his childhood (Image via Kodansha)

Manga lovers and fans of Kei Urana can access Gachiakuta chapter 125 and the previously released chapters on Kodansha's K-Manga platform, which can be accessed as web and application versions.

Yet, K Manga's service is limited to only the USA, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia. It must be noted that fans have to purchase coins to read the chapters on K Manga.

Gachiakuta chapter 124 recap

Gachiakuta chapter 124, titled Me, Too, begins with Follo clutching onto his hammer, refusing to let it fall further down. He then feels his stomach and notices the grave wound he has sustained. Following that, Follo recalls a memory involving his friends.

The narrative shifts to Follo's childhood, where he is seen hiding from the snow with his female friend. Apparently, they have both lied to their parents to come play outside the snow. However, Follo and his friend know how dangerous the snow is. At the same time, they want to experience the place, which is the closest to the Sphere.

Follo holds on to his instrument (Image via Kodansha)

Contrary to Follo and the girl, their other friend, a boy with scruffy hair, doesn't care about the snow's toxicity, as he openly enjoys the phenomenon. The boy's heights of optimism inspire Follo, who wonders what he can do to become "cool" like him. Later, the boy shows Follo and the girl an object he picked up from the polluted zone.

He describes how dangerously he ventured into the zone, wearing a self-made mask. During his visit to the polluted zone, the boy was attacked by the Trash Beasts until the Cleaners saved him. That's why, the boy wants to become a Giver and join the cleaners. Meanwhile, Follo still desires to become "awesome" like his friend, and wonders if there's something he can do.

Follo's friend in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Following that, Follo's memory skips to his teenage years. He is seen meeting his female friend after a long time. During their conversation, Follo realizes the girl has feelings for their other friend, not him. Meanwhile, the duo hears an announcement, alerting the general public about a Trash Beast in the town.

A few locals also chat about a young boy with a long-handle weapon fighting the beast alone. They further mention how the boy is injured. The weapon's description reminds Follo of his friend, so he rushes to the area. The chapter ends with Follo being shocked to see something.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 125? (speculative)

Follo, as appears shocked (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Gachiakuta chapter 125 will likely show Follo's friend's fate. Since Follo possesses his friend's hammer, it's likely the boy perished while trying to fight the Trash Beast on his own. Additionally, the chapter could show Follo's own fate, as he barely clings to life.

