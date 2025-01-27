I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4 will be released on February 1, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. It will be one of the few purely fantasy anime series airing during Winter 2025. Multiple networks in Japan, including BS Nippon TV, will broadcast the episode.

The series will primarily adopt the I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! light novel. Episode 3 mainly focused on exploring the aftermath of the Clover Party's fight against the Zarnag, while simultaneously providing a glimpse into the state of the Thunder Pike party, which is slowly falling apart after Yuke's resignation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4.

Trending

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4 is scheduled for a release at 12:55 am JST on Sunday, February 2, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will have a total of 24 episodes, which will be released in two consecutive cours. The streaming times in various time zones are:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday February 1, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

February 1, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

February 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

February 1, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday February 1, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other Japanese networks. For Japanese audiences, the anime will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.

For international audiences, the series will be available for streaming as part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime catalog, Netflix, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3: Zarnag (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3 picks up from episode 2, with Yuke unleashing Prismatic Missile to significantly damage the Zarnag. The Clover Party capitalizes on this by unleashing a volley of spells, culminating in Marina decapitating the Zarnag.

After ending the fight’s livestream, Yuke camps in the forest and reflects on his time as Marina, Rain, and Silk’s instructor, concluding that their party will surpass the Thunder Pike.

The episode then shifts to the Clover Party meeting the Guild Master, who attempts intimidation, but is easily countered by Yuke. The Guild Master promotes Yuke to A rank, the Clover Party to C rank, and apologizes for assigning an overly difficult quest.

Following a time skip, the Clover Party becomes popular, while the Thunder Pike struggles without Yuke. Their leader tries to coerce Yuke into rejoining, but he refuses, reaffirming his commitment to the Clover Party.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4: What to expect?

Yuke as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4 will focus on the Clover Party as they use their newfound popularity and wealth to acquire a base of operations for themselves.

Episode 3 served as a glimpse into the Thunder Pike's feelings towards Yuke. Future episodes will focus on their retaliation against him.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback