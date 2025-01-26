I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3: The Clover Party's advance through the ranks

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3 was released on January 25, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. It marked Yuke and the Clover Party's promotion to a higher rank. Episode 3 mainly explored the aftermath of the Clover Party's fight with the Zarnag while simultaneously depicting the downfall of the Thunder Pike.

Yuke's previous party has continued making brief appearances throughout the episode. Although Yuke rejected their invitation outright in episode 3, their overall characterization has made it clear that they will retaliate against the Clover Party.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3 highlights

The Zarnag as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3 picked up from the ending of episode 2, which concluded with Yuke unleashing the spell, Prismatic Missile. Prismatic Missile did manage to hit the Zarnag, significantly damaging it. The entire Clover Party then took advantage of the situation created by Yuke and swiftly released a volley of spells, further damaging the Zarnag.

Trending

This was followed by Marina swiftly decapitating it. Yuke ended their fight’s livestream after the Zarnag's defeat and consequently ventured into the forest to camp for the day. While setting up camp, Yuke reminisced about the time when he served as the instructor for Marina, Rain, and Silk. He concluded that their party would eventually surpass the Thunder Pike.

Rain, Marina, and Silk as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3 then cuts to the entire Clover Party meeting the Guild Master. The Guild Master starts the meeting with shallow attempts at intimidation, all of which are easily dispelled by Yuke. Eventually, the Guild Master congratulates Yuke and promotes him to an A-rank adventurer while promoting the Clover Party to C rank.

The Guild Master then apologizes for their last quest being mistakenly assigned to them despite its overwhelming difficulty. The meeting ended with the Guild Master instructing Yuke to uphold his role as an A-rank adventurer and the creator of the new spell, Prismatic Missile.

Simon, the leader of Thunder Pike (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3 then goes through a time skip, after which the Clover Party became one of the most popular parties. Meanwhile, the Thunder Pike continued to struggle in their quests due to Yuke's absence.

The leader of the Thunder Pike then tries to coerce Yuke into rejoining their party, but the offer is promptly rejected by Yuke. The episode ends with Yuke reassuring his students that he will continue as the leader of the Clover Party.

Final thoughts

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4 will be released on February 1, 2025, and will mainly focus on the Clover Party as they search for a proper house to use as their base of operations. Episode 4 will likely have a more slice-of-life-esque tone. It will also introduce the next character that will join the Clover Party.

Also read-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback