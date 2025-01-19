Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 4 is͏ set to come out on͏ January 26,͏ 202͏5, at 12:30 am ͏JST. The second part of season 4 has already begun with Rin Okumura traveling forty years into the past, with the character discovering the truth of the Asylum and why Mephisto was doing so many experiments.

Other elements bound to be explored in Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 4 is how Satan came to be, with the most recent installment showing how he took over a body for the first time. This most recent episode also showed a lot more of Yuri Egin and Shiro Fujimoto's relationship, which is also going to get more development.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Trending

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 4 release date and time

Yuri Egin as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 4 is scheduled to be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, January 26, 2025. However, the timing may vary for international viewers.

The exact release date and time, depending on the regions, are as given below:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time January 25, 2025; 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time January 25, 2025; 10:30 am British Summer Time January 25, 2025; 03:30 pm Central European Summer Time January 25, 2025; 04:30 pm Indian Summer Time January 25, 2025; 09:00 pm Japanese Summer Time January 26, 2025; 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time January 26, 2025; 02:00 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 4?

Shiro Fujimoto enjoying his freedom (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 4 will air on Tokyo M͏X, BS͏11, Gunma Television,͏ and ͏To͏chigi Television, with additional͏ broadcasts scheduled later on͏ Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi ͏Broadcasting.

Moreover, Crunchyroll is expected ͏to stream the series internationally with English subtitles,͏ continuing its weekly͏ simulcast approach from the first part of season 4.͏

Recap from the previous episode

Yuri Egin slapping Shiro in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The previous episode starts with Rin Okumura and Mephisto witnessing how Shiro's senior, Fujimoto, dies because of a battle they were waging against a demon in the woods. Moreover, it is during this scene that Shiro gets Fujimoto's last name and his senior's glasses, which would become quite iconic for the character during the main storyline.

The protagonist is then moved forward with the new Exorcists going through a ceremony highlighting their new status, with Shiro and Yuri getting promoted as well. Then there is a travel to Mexico where Yuri proves to be the difference-maker in dealing with a golem, much to Shiro's frustration because he hates demons, only for him to hit the girl's friend, Rick, and she slaps him in retaliation and calls him weak.

The final part of the episode focuses on Yuri declaring his feelings to Shiro and kissing him, although the latter walks away. Mephisto then shows Rin the first time Satan took over a body. Perhaps the most important moment was when Shiro asked Yuri to forgive him, which is something that would help their romance blossom and what would lead the former to become Father Fujimoto.

What to expect from Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 4?

Yuri Egin as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 4 will probably continue with Rin Okumura's time travel and feature more of Mephisto and his actions forty years ago.

Moreover, the next episode is going to show Shiro and Yuri's past and how they came to be in the present-day series, with perhaps Blue Night having more of a spotlight in the coming installments, especially considering Satan's development.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback