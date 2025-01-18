Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 3: Rin sees how Shiro and Yuri's romance blossoms

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 3, released on January 19, 2025, marks the beginning of the second part of the fourth season of the anime, featuring Rin Okumura's journey forty years into the past. The episode primarily focuses on the developing relationship between Shiro Fujimoto and Yuri Egin as they grow closer.

Another significant aspect of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 3 is Rin Okumura's discovery of how Satan began to take over people's bodies and how this process ultimately led to its tragic conclusion. This revelation sets the stage for upcoming episodes that will delve deeper into the Blue Night and the tragedy that befell Yuri.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 3: Shiro finds his freedom and begins to enjoy it

Yuri Egin as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

In Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 3, the story begins with Rin Okumura witnessing how Fujimoto, Shiro's superior, dies from the cold as they are fighting a demon in the woods. This moment serves to explain how he got the Fujimoto last name and the iconic glasses he wears throughout the main storyline.

The next segment of the episode focuses on Mephisto and Rin as they see the celebration that turns Shiro into a Paladin and Yuri Egin into a Junior at the Exorcist Academy. There is also a strong comedic emphasis on how Shiro spends his newfound freedom with women, drinking, and generally having a good time.

Additionally, Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 3 highlights Yuri Egin's ascent through the ranks as she seeks to understand demons, all while the shadow of Satan looms in the background. However, the narrative then shifts to Mexico, where Japanese Exorcists are helping out with a demon crisis.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 3: Shiro and Yuri clash and begin to get closer

Yuri slaps Rin in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The second portion of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 3 focuses on the Exorcist Academy alumni, now in Mexico, as they confront the threat of a giant demon causing destruction. However, it is Yuri, using her sense of empathy towards these beings, who discovers that the creature has a weak seal and manages to fix the situation, much to Shiro's visible frustration.

Shiro makes his frustration clear to Yuri Egin and ends up hitting her friend, Rick, in the process. This results in the lady slapping the Paladin and calling him weak for mistreating others. The next scene depicts them apologizing to each other, with Yuri admitting her feelings and kissing Shiro.

The final segment of the episode features Rin and Mephisto witnessing Satan possess a body for the first time, one of many created through experiments long before the demon developed an ego. This installment ends with a cliffhanger as Yuri and Shiro get closer.

Final thoughts

The episode places significant focus on Shiro Fujimoto and Yuri Egin's relationship while also exploring their mindsets on how to treat demons. Additionally, it plants the seeds for their eventual downfall, with Satan looming in the background, which is likely to become a major plot point in the upcoming episodes.

