Blue Exorcist season 3 review: A stale sequel that missed the mark

Blue Exorcist season 3 marked the return of the beloved franchise after seven long years. Under a new studio (Studio VOLN), the sequel had the perfect opportunity to recapture the anime community's attention. While it did manage to achieve this feat, it was certainly not in the way it had desired.

Even though Blue Exorcist season 3 adapted one of the most emotionally charged arcs, the Shimane Illuminati arc from Kazue Kato's original manga, the adaptation failed to do justice to the source material.

While some may argue the sequel had sub-par animation, others would say the anime lacked proper OST. However, these are only the surface-level problems the series had. There are several aspects that marred the hype fans had for Blue Exorcist season 3.

Blue Exorcist season 3 review: The series lost its rhythm due to poor pacing and sub-par animation

Blue Exorcist season 3 had promised a lot when it was first announced to be in production. Several fans who had followed the franchise since its inception were ecstatic to see the beloved characters returning after seven long years.

Later, when the voice actors of Rin Okumura (Nobuhiko Okamoto) and Yukio Okumura (Jun Fukuyama) announced at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 that Blue Exorcist season 3 would adapt the Shimane Illuminati saga from Kazue Kato's manga, the hype surrounding the series skyrocketed.

It was inevitable, considering fans hold the Shimane Illuminati arc as one of the best arcs in the manga. Notably, this particular arc centers on Izumo's traumatic past, and the introduction of the Illuminati group that aims to merge Assiah and Gehenna.

Mephisto, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Embedded with incredible action and dramatic scenes, the Shimane Illuminati saga had the perfect recipe for the Blue Exorcist anime's return to the grand stage. However, everything fell apart when the first episode dropped on January 7, 2024.

Not only did the episode cut numerous wholesome moments from the manga, but it adapted the events at a breakneck pace, leaving veteran fans wanting more and new fans confused. Additionally, the initial episodes didn't cover the manga in a linear manner.

While it was critical to ensure Blue Exorcist season 3 reached the crux of the Shimane Illuminati saga soon, the pacing didn't allow the transition to be enjoyable. Instead, the infusion of the Academy Seven Wonders arc with the Shimane Illuminati saga felt forced.

Rin, Yukio, and Shiemi, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

This wouldn't have been the case if Studio VOLN, the production studio behind the anime, linearly adapted the events and fleshed out the Academy Seven Wonders arc with at least one more episode. Cutting a few gag scenes here and there also deprived veteran fans of enjoyment and didn't help the cause.

Besides the pacing, Blue Exorcist season 3 suffered heavily due to subpar and jarring animation. Throughout the season, the animation quality had its moments of ups and downs.

While The True Cross Academy festival episode (episode 3) was sheer brilliance in terms of animation, the same cannot be said about episode 5, which was lackluster.

Izumo and her family, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Several character frames lacked emotion and soul in multiple episodes, which didn't help the animation either. A most obvious example would be the episode featuring Izumo's past.

Barring a few incredible moments, such as the scene where Izumo's mother goes berserk, the entire episode was stale. Another aspect that contributed to the anime's "mediocre" performance was the forgettable OST.

An exciting soundscore helps a fan transport into the fantasy world. However, Blue Exorcist season 3 didn't offer a memorable OST for that to happen. Barring perhaps the OST played during Izumo's mother's final moments, none of the crunch moments had a significant soundscore.

Aspects where Blue Exorcist season 3 truly shone

Amid the heavy criticism, Blue Exorcist season 3 contained a few aspects that hit home. The voice actors, especially Nobuhiko Okamoto (voiced Rin), Jun Fukuyama (voiced Yukio), and Eri Kitamura (Izumo) did a fabulous job reprising their roles.

Likewise, Koki Uchiyama's performance as Lucifer in the anime garnered incredible response from fans. Other voice actors equally brought their respective characters alive through a wonderful performance.

Lucifer, The King of Light, as seen in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 (Image via Studio VOLN)

Besides voice actors' performances, the sequel benefitted considerably from the familiar music of UVERworld. The famous band returned to the franchise with the opening song, Eye's Sentry, and left everyone impressed.

That's not all. The eagerly anticipated sequel contained a few scenes that, to some extent, surpassed the manga. For example, Renzo Shima's betrayal scene, Lucifer's entry to the True Cross Academy, Bon vs the Zombie, and Izumo and Shiemi's scene at the end, are a few examples, where the sequel truly shone.

At the same time, Blue Exorcist season 3 allowed other characters to shine beside Rin Okumura. Not only did the arc highlight Izumo but it also emphasized Yukio's internal turmoil concerning his identity.

Rin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Similarly, the anime followed the manga better than the first two seasons, which allowed veteran fans to follow the events better. Compared to the first season, which followed a different route from the manga due to lack of sources, the latest one illustrated the core events exactly how they took place in the manga.

As such, one could say that this season was perhaps better than the previous two installments. That being said, it doesn't take away the fact that it could have been much better.

Final thoughts

Rin and Mephisto, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist season 3 perhaps faltered for trying to achieve more than it could. As mentioned, the Shimane Illuminati arc's adaptation was the best way for the franchise to announce its presence.

However, neither the animation nor the marketing allowed it to be a success. In the end, the sequel hung on the realm of mediocrity, despite having incredible potential. Fans can only hope the next season doesn't replicate the same mistakes.

