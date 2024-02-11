Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 is set to be broadcast on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other Japanese networks, according to the anime's official site. However, due to varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can catch the episode on February 17.

The previous episode of Blue Exorcist Season 3 delved into the traumatic past of Izumo Kamiki, showcasing how the Illuminati tricked her and turned her mother into one of their test subjects.

Besides, the episode also explored the relationship between the mother and the daughter, including why it turned sour. Since Izumo's painful past has been revealed, fans cannot wait to see Rin Okumura's and others' reactions in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official website, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 will be released on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. This supernatural anime follows a weekly release schedule, airing every episode on Sundays in Japan.

However, due to the differences in time zones, many global audiences outside Japan can watch the episode on February 17, 2024, with English subtitles. The release dates and timings for Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 17 10 am Central Standard Time Saturday, February 17 12 pm Eastern Standard Time Saturday, February 17 1 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, February 17 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, February 17 6 pm Central European Time Saturday, February 17 7 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, February 17 11:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 18 2 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 18 3:30 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7

Illuminati hideout in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

As mentioned earlier, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other networks in Japan. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode for global audiences in India, North America, Europe, and other regions.

Besides Crunchyroll, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 will also be available for anime fans outside Japan on Aniplus TV, Muse Asia, iQIYI, and other selected platforms.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 6 recap

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 6, titled I Can't Rely on Anyone, begins with Izumo's familiar, Fox God Mike, narrating the past surrounding the Kamiki family and the history of the Inari Taisha Shrine.

It is revealed that Izumo's mother, Tamamo Kamiki, served as the 64th head priestess of the family, possessing incredible divine powers. She also bore the burden of controlling the unruly fox demon, the Nine-Tails, through her divine dance.

As a mother with a joyous persona, Tamamo loved her daughters. The episode also explains that Izumo and her younger sister, Tsukumo, were the illegitimate children of Tamamo and her beloved, Soji.

Tamamo with her daughters, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Tamamo believed that one day, their stepfather would accept them. However, everything turned upside down once he rejected being associated with her daughters.

Tamamo's relationship with her lover turned sour, and she blamed her children for it. She also began to seclude herself from everyone and almost became an unhinged person.

One day, Tamamo lost control of her powers and was consumed by the unruly spirit, Nine Tails. At that moment, Izumo contacted the Illuminati, the very group who had earlier inquired her about the Nine Tails stone.

Tamamo being consumed by the nine-tails (Image via Studio VOLN)

They assured the young girl that they would help their mother. However, little did Izumo know about the malicious intent of the Illuminati's researcher, Michael Gedoin.

After capturing Tamamo, Gedoin used her as an experimental subject to try and create an elixir that could make one immortal. When a fellow Illuminati member tried to help Izumo, he mercilessly killed her.

Izumo getting captured by the Illuminati (Image via Studio VOLN)

Being an evil scientist, Gedoin told Izumo that she would replace her mother, once she became "unusable" for his research. He even blackmailed her saying that he would have her younger sister, Tsukumo, if she rejected.

The episode ends with Izumo agreeing to Gedoin's wishes, but bearing a tremendous hatred for the Illuminati.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7?

Izumo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Considering the anime's latest episode adapted Chapters 52 and 53 of the manga, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 will likely cover the next two or three chapters of Kazue Kato's supernatural manga series.

In other words, fans can expect Rin Okumura, Shiemi, Yukio, and other Exwire members to infiltrate the Illuminati base to try and rescue Izumo Kamiki. Aside from that, the episode may also show an unexpected battle between Izumo and Shima.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.