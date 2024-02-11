Mashle Season 2 Episode 6 gets delayed due to Valentine's Day Special

Mashle Season 2 Episode 6 was supposed to be released on Saturday, February 10, 2024. However, the episode was delayed to next week due to a special Valentine's Day Special program. The special episode saw the voice actors of the series' female characters prepare cream puffs and speak about the anime.

The anime's previous episode saw Finn Ames protecting the life crystal from Carpaccio Luo-yang with his life. Right after, Mash arrived as he protected Finn and defeated Carpaccio by overwhelming his Master Cane's limits. With that, Carpaccio felt pain for the first time in his life.

Mashle Season 2 Episode 6 gets delayed by a week

Mashle Season 2 Episode 6 was initially supposed to be released on Saturday, February 10, 2024. However, given that it is Valentine's week, the anime's episode got delayed by a week, i.e., to Saturday, February 17, 2024.

In the meantime, Mashle Season 2 aired a Valentine's Day Special program. The Mashle Valentine Party episode saw the anime's female voice actresses - Reina Ueda (Lemon Irvine), Aoi Koga (Love Cute), and Riona Imaizumi (Anna Crown) speak about the anime's past, future, and its characters.

In addition, the episode also saw the three female voice actresses prepare the anime's iconic dessert, cream puffs, and decorate the same.

The anime also announced a special giveaway competition. Three lucky fans, picked by lottery, would be presented with a signed Mashle Season 2 poster. To apply for the same, fans must follow the anime's official X account @mashle_official and retweet the competition announcement post. The deadline for the application is Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 11:59 pm.

How fans reacted to Mashle Season 2 Episode 6 delay

Mashle fans had mixed reactions to the Valentine's Day special episode and the subsequent anime episode release delay. While some fans remained indifferent about the episode delay, other fans were hugely disappointed by it.

The anime had previously informed fans about the Valentine's Day Special Party episode and the delay in regular programming. However, not all fans had learned about the delay previously. Thus, they had waited the entire week hoping to watch a new Mashle episode on Saturday. Unfortunately for them, the episode had altogether been delayed.

That said, some fans were happy to watch the Valentine's Day party episode. The three voice actors that appeared in the special program voiced Lemon Irvine, Love Cute, and Anna Crown. Considering that the characters do not receive much screen time in the anime, the special program was a unique opportunity for fans to witness the cast members interact.