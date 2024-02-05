Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6 is set to be released on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first be televised on local television networks in Japan. Following that, it will be available to watch online globally on its streaming partner Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Carpaccio Luo-yang trying to get Finn Ames to submit his Life Crystal. Just as Carpaccio was running out of ideas, Mash arrived to rescue Finn. While he did face some trouble fighting Carpaccio, he soon found a roundabout method to defeat the Master Cane wielder.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6 release times in all regions

Carpaccio Luo-yang and Finn Ames as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6 will be released on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. However, the release time for the anime will differ across different regions.

The anime episode will be available on its global streaming partner, Crunchyroll. However, it will only become available after 2 hours and 30 minutes following its television broadcast.

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday February 10 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday February 10 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday February 10 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday February 10 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday February 10 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday February 10 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday February 11 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday February 11

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6 broadcast and streaming details

Margarette Macaron as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6 will first be televised on local television networks in Japan, such as TOKYO MX, BS11, and more. Later, it will be made available to stream on streaming websites - ABEMA and dAnime Store in Japan.

Meanwhile, for international fans, the anime can be enjoyed on its global streaming partner Crunchyroll. However, as mentioned before, the anime episode will only be made available after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5

Carpaccio Luo-yang as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5, titled Finn Ames and the Friend, saw Carpaccio Luo-yang attack Finn Ames for his life crystal. While Carpaccio inflicted a lot of damage on Finn, he refrained from giving away his crystal to protect Mash's future.

Just when things seemed to be turning grave, Mash arrived to rescue Finn. While he faced some trouble due to Carpaccio Luo-yang's Master Cane abilities, he managed to overcome the issues and defeated the Orca Dorm student. With that, Mash helped Carpaccio feel pain for the first time in his life.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6?

Lance Crown as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6 will most likely see Mash and Fin search for Dot Barrett together. However, in the meantime, given Dot's demeanor, he might get himself into a fight. Considering the remaining candidates, there also remains the slight possibility that Dot might end up fighting Lance Crown or Margarette Macaron.

Otherwise, the upcoming episode might see Mash Burnedead fight one of the two "star team" candidates. Hence, fans can expect some intriguing developments in the next episode.