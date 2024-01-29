Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5 is set to be released on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first be aired on local television networks in Japan. After that, the anime episode will be available to watch online globally on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Max Land helping Mash to pass the first round. After that, Max wished to pass the round himself. That's when an Orca dorm student Carpaccio Luo-yang confronted and beat him down. As a result, Max failed to pass the round and the anime saw a possible fight between Mash and Carpaccio get set up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 4.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5 release times in all regions

Carpaccio Luo-yang as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5 will be titled Finn Ames and the Friend. It will be released on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. However, the schedule for the release will differ across different regions.

The anime will be made available to watch globally via its streaming partner, Crunchyroll. However, the anime episode will only become available after 2 hours and 30 minutes following its television broadcast.

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday February 3 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday February 3 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday February 3 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday February 3 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday February 3 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday February 3 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday February 4 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday February 4

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5 broadcast and streaming details

The Star Team as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5 will first be aired on local television networks in Japan, including TOKYO MX, BS11, and more. The same anime episode will later also be made available to stream on streaming websites ABEMA and dAnime Store in Japan.

As for international fans, they can enjoy Mashle: Magic and Muscles on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll. However, as mentioned above, it will only be available after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 4

Mash and Max as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 4, titled Mash Burnedead and the Brawny Balloon, saw Max Land, a friend of Rayne Ames, helping Mash pass the first round of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. Max and Mash combined their strengths - size-changing magic and breakdancing skills to acquire the key they needed to pass the exam.

After Mash used the key to pass the first round, Max wished to acquire a key for himself. That's when Carpaccio Luo-yang attacked him and became the final candidate to pass the exam. These events set up a possible fight between Mash and Carpaccio in the future.

Following that, the exam's second round began. Unfortunately, despite it being a team round, the candidates got separated.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5?

Dot and Mash as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5, titled Finn Ames and the Friend, will majorly feature the exam's second round - The Life Crystal. Considering that Mash Burnedead and Dot Barett broke their crystals mistakenly, only Finn was left with a crystal. Thus, the episode might see Mash and Dot try and locate Finn.

As for Finn, he might try to preserve the crystal by himself. However, considering his demeanor, he may have a tough time due to the exam's location.