Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 6 is slated to release on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks. However, due to differences in time zones, most fans outside Japan can watch the episode on February 10.

The previous episode of Blue Exorcist season 3 saw the Exwire, led by Yukio Okumura, begin their mission to save Izumo from the Illuminati organization. For this purpose, they went to Shimane Prefecture, the homeland of Izumo and Paku.

Besides, the episode also explored Izumo's fate and teased her backstory. Considering how the episode ended with a fox spirit agreeing to divulge the girl's past and her connection to the town to the Exwire team, fans can't wait to discover Izumo's past in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 6.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 6 will be released on February 11, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo TV, BS11, Gunma TV, and other networks in Japan. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 10 10 am Central Standard Time Saturday, February 10 12 pm Eastern Standard Time Saturday, February 10 1 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, February 10 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, February 10 6 pm Central European Time Saturday, February 10 7 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, February 10 11:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 11 2 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 11 3:30 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 episode 6

Rin and Bon, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Anime lovers who live outside Japan but want to watch Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 6, can stream it on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other hit titles from the Winter 2024 season.

Besides Crunchyroll, interested viewers from South and Southeast can also check out Aniplus TV, Muse Asia, iQIYI, and other selected platforms to watch Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 6.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 recap

Expand Tweet

Episode 5 begins with Izumo waking up from a nightmare, where she blames her mother for everything wrong that happened to her life. She even sees her younger sister, Tsukumo, whom she calls her "treasure."

Similarly, Shima wakes up from his fatigue and decides to handle Izumo's situation. Elsewhere, the Exwire, led by Yukio Okumura, sets off on their mission to find and rescue Izumo.

Thanks to Takara giving a doll to Izumo, they discover that the Illuminati has taken her to her hometown, Shimane Prefecture. To reach there, Rin Okumura and others board a plane for the first time and they find it fascinating.

Shiemi, Yukio and Rin, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

A light-hearted moment was followed by a scene between Bon and Rin, where the duo firmly resolves to bring both Izumo and Shima back. Back at the Japan branch, Mephisto Pheles is seen repairing the destroyed barrier.

He also tells Shura that the real spy was Shima, not Takara. Additionally, he divulges that he sent the Exwire kids to rescue Izumo.

Rin, Yukio, and others finally reach near the Inari shrine and contact Mephisto. They find the atmosphere there akin to a theme park. Several shopkeepers flock around them, requesting to try out their specialties.

Gedoin and Izumo's mother (Image via Studio VOLN)

The episode then returns to the Illuminati organization, where Izumo reunites with her mother. Being a test subject to the Illuminati scientist, Gedoin, she appears in an inhuman condition.

Gedoin tells Izumo that since her mother is no longer "usable" for his research, he wants her as a replacement. The evil scientist reveals that he has found a way to conduct his research, without needing Izumo to become a second-class Tamer.

Takara channels the fox spirit into a doll (Image via Studio VOLN)

When she refuses, he blackmails her, saying he will get her sister, Tsukumo instead. This compels the girl to submit to her fate. Elsewhere, Takara acquires a doll and summons a local spirit deity, who knows about Izumo and her connection to the land.

The spirit, who introduces himself as the servant of Ukanomitamanokami, asks how Rin and others are acquainted with the girl. Finally, the episode ends with him beginning to reveal Izumo's tragic backstory.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 6

Izumo, as seen in Blue Exorcist season 3 (Image via Studio VOLN)

Considering the latest installment ended up covering chapters 50 and 51 from Kazue Kato's supernatural manga series, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 6 will likely adapt the next two or three chapters.

In other words, fans can expect Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 6 to finally reveal the tragic backstory of Izumo Kamiki, including how she developed a distaste for her mother, and held her sister, Tsukumo, dear to her.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.