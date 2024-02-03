Bleach: Does Renji's Bankai make him a Captain-level Soul Reaper? Explained

One thing that Bleach fans love is the sheer number of characters that have been introduced in the title. The series also has a hierarchy in place that ranks Soul Reapers and other characters based on their power. The Gotei 13 is the main military organization within the Soul Society, consisting of 13 divisions. The sixth Division's captain is Kenpachi Zaraki, and the lieutenant is Renji Abarai.

During the course of the series, fans seem to be concerned about Renji's position in the 6th Division as they wonder - does Renji’s Bankai make him a Captain-level Soul Reaper in Bleach? Yes, by the end of the series, Renji’s Bankai is strong enough for him to be considered a Captain-level Soul Reaper.

Disclaimer: This article could contain spoilers from the Bleach manga series.

Bleach: More about Renji Abarai and his Bankai

Renji Abarai as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It is important to understand that Renji initially had a false Bankai. The spirit didn't acknowledge Renji's strength and therefore, gave him a false name, which didn't allow him to use the real Bankai. The false Bankai was called Hihio Zabimaru and its real name was revealed by Ichibe Hyosube. Following this, Renji was determined to show his spirit, Zabimaru his strength and it eventually acknowledged him.

His Bankai in the Bleach series is called Sōō Zabimaru and its abilities are quite incredible. Hihio is one technique that can serve as both an offensive and a defensive maneuver.

The Hihio turns the cowl portion of his blade into extremely huge skeletal arms. This is so powerful that it can crush bones with relative ease and can be used to throw people around effortlessly. Orochio is another technique in the Bleach series that Renji can access in this form. A skeletal structure arises from his waist while the blade portion of the Bankai scales up and develops serrated edges.

One of Renji's most powerful techniques is the Sōō Zabimaru, Zaga Teppo. Once Renji Abarai manages to stab his target, he twists the blade as though he is turning a key inside a lock. A set of jaws created from spiritual energy converges on the target, who then gets stabbed. Following this, Renji fires an extremely powerful spiritual blast, reducing his target to ashes.

Renji in his true Bankai form as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With such an impressive set of Bankai abilities, Renji can be considered a Captain-level Soul Reaper in the Bleach series. However, he shouldn't be promoted to one. First and foremost, Renji isn't someone who wants to be promoted to the position of Captain; he was happy being the lieutenant in the series. Furthermore, strength and combat aren't the sole responsibilities of a Captain.

Renji is the type of character in the title who doesn't particularly like people in general. Such a person would struggle in this position.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.