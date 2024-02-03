Blue Lock chapter 250 spoilers: Isagi stops Charles as Rin nullifies Kaiser Impact

Blue Lock Chapter 250 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. However, after the release of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, the spoilers and raw scans for the manga chapter have surfaced online.

Blue Lock chapter 250 is set to see Isagi and Itoshi stop Charles and Kaiser, respectively. With that, the manga is set to hype up the future battles between the players.

The previous chapter saw the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen begin with lot of back and forth between offense and defense. Both teams relentlessly tried to steal the ball for themselves.

Blue Lock chapter 250 spoilers and raw scans: Isagi stops PXG's attack

According to the spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 250, the upcoming manga chapter will be titled "Battle against the Unknown." The chapter opens with Isagi's monologue. As per him, Bastard Munchen players had prepared for attacks centered on Rin and Shido, respectively. Thus, they had not anticipated an attack pattern that used both aces. While everyone was trying to improvise their roles in their own way, they were barely able to hold down PXG.

The game resumed with a throw-in as Chapa threw the ball to Tokimitsu, who passed it to Nanase. Just then, Raichi instructed everyone to not slack off. Meanwhile, Hiori was more focused on narrowing their opponents' options. As for Isagi, his complete focus was on the tournament's youngest player Charles Chevalier.

Charles was the focus of PXG's attack. Thus, if the ball reached him, Bastard Munchen was bound to face a dangerous attack. Raichi was marking Charles while Kunigami was trying to steal the ball from a France team player. However, Charles' movements allowed the PXG player to pass the ball to him.

Just then, Yoichi Isagi used his Meta Vision to block the pass to Charles and kicked it away. Charles was impressed by Isagi's vision and praised him for the same. With that, he asked Isagi if his eyes were the same as his, hinting at Charles possessing Meta Vision as well.

In the meantime, the ball that Isagi cleared reached Grimm. With that, Grimm, Ness, and Kaiser began their own attacking pattern. As per Ness's monologue, their strategy was to use the moment Isagi was focused on stopping PXG's attack to launch their counterattack. However, they needed to do it quickly so that Isagi would neither be able to read them nor stop them.

The ball finally went to Michael Kaiser in a goal-scoring position. However, his path was blocked by Tabito Karasu and Nijiro Nanase. Meanwhile, he was also aware of Tokmitsu who might be behind him. Nevertheless, Kaiser felt confident about his abilities and prepared to use Kaiser Impact to blast through PXG's defense.

Just as Kaiser was about to place the shot, Rin Itoshi stole the ball away from his blind spot. With that, Rin mocked Kaiser, calling him "lukewarm." He knew that as long as he was able to kill Kaiser's shot, the German striker was worthless.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 250 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 250 spoilers saw the manga set up a matchup between Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser. While fans were hoping for the manga to focus on Isagi vs Itoshi, it seems like the creators have something else planned. In the meantime, it seems like Isagi will be matched up against PXG midfielder Charles Chevalier.