10 manga written by women you need to read

Manga written by women have significantly contributed to the medium by defying societal gender norms and stereotypes and paving the way for future generations. Despite facing barriers and unreal expectations, female mangakas have challenged the status quo and created unforgettable worlds and characters.

Each of the series mentioned in this list of manga written by women, from Hiromu Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist to Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon, have a strong and engaging narrative, fascinating characters, and excellent artwork sure to leave readers wanting more.

This list of top 10 manga written by women celebrates the exceptional talent of these female mangakas who have shaped the manga medium and pushed the boundaries of what is possible.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article are solely of the author. Individual opinions may vary.

Top 10 manga written by women that deserve a spot on your bookshelf

1) Fullmetal Alchemist (Hiromu Arakawa)

Two brothers, who attempt to revive their deceased mother but end up permanently damaged, search for a Philosopher's Stone. (Image sourced via Studio Bones)

Without Fullmetal Alchemist, no list of manga by women carries weight. The quest for the Philosopher's Stone emerges through Hiromu Arakawa's artistry. Fullmetal Alchemist reaches the pinnacle of artistic achievement through carefully integrating action, emotion, and world-building.

2) Inuyasha (Rumiko Takahashi)

Kyoto Animation, founded in 1981, produced 33 episodes of the anime Inuyasha, which premiered in 2000. (Image via Kyoto Animation)

With Inuyasha, Rumiko Takahashi broke new ground in the manga community. In feudal Japan, a fantasy romance series about Kagome Higurashi unfolds, a modern-day high school girl entangled in demonic realms.

Rich world-building is one of the striking aspects of Inuyasha. Through a skillful blend of Japanese folklore and mythology, Takahashi crafts a richly detailed world of demons, magic, and a ceaseless struggle between light and darkness.

3) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Koyoharu Gotouge)

The anime was directed by Haruo Sotozaki, with character design by Akira Matsushima. (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Undoubtedly one of the most popular manga written by women of recent times, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has captivated readers with its stunning artwork and emotionally charged storytelling.

Authored by Koyoharu Gotouge, this shonen manga follows the journey of Tanjiro Kamado, who becomes a demon slayer while seeking a way to cure his sister Nezuko, who has turned into a demon. Demon Slayer's popularity exploded with its anime adaptation's release, which garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

4) Sailor Moon (Naoko Takeuchi)

When it was first released in Japan, Sailor Moon was called Pretty Soldier Sailor Moon and later became Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. (Image via Toei Animation)

Sailor Moon, a beloved manga and anime franchise, was brought to life by the creative genius of Naoko Takeuchi. This magical girl series revolves around Usagi Tsukino, a young girl who discovers her destiny as the superhero Sailor Moon, tasked with protecting Earth from evil forces.

Sailor Moon broke new ground in shoujo manga, empowering female characters and tackling complex themes of love, friendship, and sacrifice. Naoko Takeuchi's visionary storytelling skillfully balances action, adventure, and romance, making Sailor Moon a timeless tale that resonates with readers of all ages.

5) Violet Evergarden (Kana Akatsuki)

Another manga written by women - Violet Evergarden started as a light novel and was later adapted into an anime series. (Image via Kyoto Animation)

While not a traditional manga series, Violet Evergarden deserves a spot on this list of manga written by women due to its exceptional storytelling and emotional resonance. Written by Kana Akatsuki, Violet Evergarden follows the journey of a former soldier who becomes an Auto Memory Doll - a professional ghostwriter. This series explores themes of healing, redemption, and the power of human connection.

6) Blue Exorcist (Kazue Kato)

The anime began airing on April 17, 2011, on MBS and TBS. It ended on October 2 of that same year. (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kazue Kato's Blue Exorcist is a dark fantasy manga that delves into the supernatural world of demons and exorcists. The story centers around Rin Okumura, a young boy who discovers that he is the son of Satan. With its captivating plot twists, dynamic characters, and stunning artwork, Blue Exorcist is a must-read for fans of the genre.

7) Noragami (Adachitoka)

Manga written by women: Noragami (ノラガミ, Noragami) is a Japanese anime series produced by Studio Bones. The first season contained 12 episodes. (Image via Studio Bones)

Adachitoka's Noragami is a fascinating blend of supernatural elements and Japanese mythology. The series follows the adventures of Yato, a minor god, and his quest to regain his lost divine status. Adachitoka is the pen name under which mangakas Adachi and Tokashiki operate.

With its unique premise, intense action sequences, and thought-provoking themes, Noragami is a captivating manga for any reader. Beyond its intriguing plot, Noragami also captivates its readers with its distinctive artwork. Adachitoka's illustrations breathe life into the characters, capturing their emotions and expressions with remarkable detail.

8) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Shinobu Ohtaka)

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic is a Japanese anime series directed by Koji Masunari. (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Drawing inspiration from the stories of Arabian Nights, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, penned by Shinobu Ohtaka, takes readers on a thrilling and mystical journey.

What sets Magi apart is its rich and intricate world-building, seamlessly blending elements of Arabian lore with its unique mythology. Shinobu Ohtaka weaves a narrative delves deep into political intrigue, exploring themes of power, friendship, and destiny.

9) Mushishi (Yuki Urushibara)

Manga written by women: This story features strange creatures called Mushi that often display supernatural powers. (Image sourced via Artland Studio)

When it comes to the most beautiful and captivating anime ever created, Mushishi undoubtedly claims a top spot. This unbelievable and restorative series offers a meditative and mending experience.

Inspired by Yuki Urushibara's 1999 manga, Mushishi takes viewers on a mystical journey through the 19th-century Japanese forests. It's one of the most underrated but deserves a spot in this manga written by women.

10) Fruits Basket (Natsuki Takaya)

The twenty-six-episode Fruits Basket anime series was directed by Akitaro Daichi and animated by Studio Deen. (Image via Studio Deen)

This popular shojo series, written by Natsuki Takaya, combines elements of slice-of-life and romance with supernatural elements. The story revolves around the cursed Sohma family, whose male members transform into animals from the Chinese Zodiac when hugged by the opposite sex. Fruits Basket has been praised for its heartfelt storytelling and memorable characters.

These ten remarkable manga written by women showcase the immense creativity and storytelling prowess of female mangakas. From the epic adventures of Fullmetal Alchemist to the magical girl charm of Sailor Moon, each series offers a unique and unforgettable reading experience.

Whether new to manga or a seasoned fan, these works deserve a place on your reading list. And if you're looking for even more recommendations about manga written by women, don't miss out on the emotionally resonant Violet Evergarden and the dark fantasy allure of Blue Exorcist.

