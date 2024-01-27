Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 will be released on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels in Japan. However, most fans outside Japan can catch the episode on February 3, due to varying timezones.

The previous episode of Blue Exorcist season 3 revealed the actual identity of the Illuminati spy, and it turned out none other than Shima Renzo. Besides that, the episode also showed the Illuminati commander-in-chief, Lucifer, who declared war against the True Cross Order and revealed his plan to merge Assiah and Gehenna.

Considering how the episode ended with the Illuminati taking Izumo away, fans cannot wait to see how Rin Okumura and others find a way to bring their friend back. As such, they await the release of Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 is slated to release on February 4, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo TV, BS11, and other Japanese networks. After its broadcast, the episode will be globally available in English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 3 10 am Central Standard Time Saturday, February 3 12 pm Eastern Standard Time Saturday, February 3 1 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, February 3 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, February 3 6 pm Central European Time Saturday, February 3 7 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, February 3 11:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 4 2 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 4 3:30 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5

Anime lovers outside Japan can catch Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with a plethora of anime from the Winter 2024 lineup.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans belonging to Southeastern countries can watch the episode on Aniplus TV, Muse Asia, iQIYI, and other selected platforms.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 recap

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 kicks off with the elite members of the True Cross Order forcefully interrogating an Illuminati member to learn their secret society's actual plan.

After being blackmailed by Lewin Light, the man divulges their plan to abduct a girl from the Japan branch within an hour. The episode then cuts to Izumo, who furiously asks Takara Nemu about how he got hold of her sister, Tsumoko's belongings.

The puppeteer-boy then requests her to come with him. Elsewhere, Shura receives a call from the higher authority (probably from Lewin Light), prompting her to assemble the Exwire team. She orders them to search for Izumo and Takara Nemu.

Rin, Shima, Bon, and others then decide to separately look for them. On the other hand, Izumo finds out that Takara Nemu is a coordinator whose task is to keep an eye on her and make sure that she gets taken by the Illuminati.

As such, a fight was unavoidable for Izumo. She summons her twin-fox but they get flummoxed by Takara's 1/18 edition Mecha Warrior St. Gaiga. At that moment, Shima Renzo arrives and saves Izumo from the direct impact of St. Gaiga punch.

He summons a high-level demon, Yamantaka, to engage in a battle against Takara Nemu's gigantic mecha warrior. Although Shima defeats him with his black flames, the puppeteer springs back into action.

Just when Izumo prepares to look for reinforcements, Shima stabs her from behind with his Kato Kongo spear. The episode then shockingly reveals that Shima was the Illuminati spy all along. As soon as he captures Izumo, he finds his superiors arriving via a helicopter.

At that moment, the whole sky gets filled with light-like objects, which Lewin Light calls "Seraphims", the retainer of the King of Light. Soon after, an ethereal figure emerges, who calls himself the King of Light, Lucifer, aka. the commander-in-chief of the Illuminati.

Rin, Bon, Shura, and even Mephisto confront Lucifer. The Illuminati commander reveals that he has come to declare war against the knights of the True Cross. Additionally, he divulges his plan to merge Assiah and Gehenna.

The King of Light asks Mephisto to reconsider his decision and join him in this cause, but the latter refuses. Following this, the Illuminati, including Shima, leaves, taking Izumo along. Mephisto issues a rescue operation and asks Yukio to lead the Exwire, while he handles the situation at the Japan branch.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5

Given how the latest installment ended, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 will delve into the Illuminati arc from the manga, with Rin Okumura and others flying to Shimane Prefecture to save their friend, Izumo, from the Illuminati group.

Considering the latest episode covered chapters 48 and 49 from Kazue Kato's manga, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 may also follow the next two chapters, without deviating much from the source material.

