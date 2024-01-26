Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna might lose to Yuta because of someone's love for Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is about to conclude, but fans are worried about one thing: how the remaining sorcerers will defeat Ryomen Sukuna, considering how powerful he is. In that regard, the most recent chapter of the manga showed Yuta Okkotsu stepping in to fight Sukuna. The special-grade sorcerer might be able to defeat the King of Curses if a theory involving Angel comes true.

Angel's character has been somewhat forgotten in recent months, but she could be the difference-maker in this battle. Her cursed technique and its usage in battle could, in theory, give Yuta an edge over Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

A Jujutsu Kaisen fan theory suggests that Yuta could defeat Sukuna with Angel's cursed technique

One of the strongest cursed techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen was the one that belonged to Hana Kurusu, aka Angel, and that could be the key to defeating Sukuna. Hana's ability, Jacob's Ladder, can nullify the effects of any cursed technique, making it a perfect counter to almost any other enemy that relies on cursed energy.

The theory suggests that, since Hana cannot join the conflict because of the wounds she suffered before this fight, Yuta will copy this move since he is skillful with positive energy and will maximize the technique's full potential to take care of Sukuna. The theory also suggests that Yuta will do something to Rita's "love beam" and will sacrifice the entirety of his CT output to end the King of Curses.

The value of this theory is that it makes a lot of sense since Hana's Jacob's Ladder managed to almost nullify Sukuna, but her affection for Megumi Fushiguro got the better of her then. However, since Yuta can copy other people's cursed techniques, this means a perfect opening for the sorcerers, particularly considering that they had an entire month to prepare and the series' first protagonist could be ready to execute that tactic.

Hana's role in the story

There is a strong argument to be made that Hana Kurusu's potential in the Jujutsu Kaisen series has been somewhat wasted, and this theory could give her the closure she deserves. She is one of the few good people to come out of the Heian era, and her mission to destroy Ryomen Sukuna makes a lot of sense, especially now that he has taken over Megumi Fushiguro's body.

Hana's romantic feelings and devotion toward Megumi have been made very clear since her appearance, and now she could have, in a way, the opportunity to save her beloved. However, as it tends to happen in Jujutsu Kaisen, there is a good chance that her potential could be wasted as well, which is a running issue with the series.

Final thoughts

This new Jujutsu Kaisen fan theory suggests that Yuta Okkotsu is going to copy Hana Kurusu's cursed technique, Jacob's Ladder, to nullify Ryomen Sukuna's abilities and have the upper hand. That could give Angel's mission of killing Sukuna a proper closure and help save Megumi Fushiguro, whom Hana is in love with.