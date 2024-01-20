Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 is planned to be released on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. However, for most fans, the episode will be available on January 27 due to varying time zones.

The previous episode of Blue Exorcist season 3 saw the True Cross Academy lavishly celebrate the School Festival. Although Rin and Shima failed to get a partner for the dance party, the former had a wholesome moment with Shiemi and Yukio at the end.

Besides that, the episode explored the tension underneath the Academy with a spy on the loose. Given how the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans can't wait for Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 to drop.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 will be released on January 28, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels. Following its broadcast, fans can catch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 27 10 am Central Standard Time Saturday, January 27 12 pm Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 27 1 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, January 27 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 27 6 pm Central European Time Saturday, January 27 7 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 27 11:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, January 28 2 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, January 28 3:30 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4

Rin and Shima team up in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan can enjoy streaming Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with several other anime from the Winter 2024 lineup. Besides Crunchyroll, fans from Southeastern countries can also watch the same episode on Aniplus TV, Muse Asia, iQIYI, and other streaming platforms.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 recap

The episode begins with Lewin Light revealing the possibility of having more than one spy within the Knights. According to him, there are two spies in the Vatican, and one is in the Japan branch. As such, he asks Shura to look into the matter.

Following this, the episode shows the True Cross Academy, where everyone is gearing up for the highly anticipated School Festival. Shima Renzo and Rin Okumura try their best to convince the girls at the school to become their dance partners, but no one accepts their offer.

It was different for Izumo, Bon, and Konekomaru, as they were preparing for the Exorcist exam. Nevertheless, Rin and Shima don't get bogged down and try one last time to convince Paku. Yet, much to their dismay, she had already received an offer from an upper-grade senior.

Rin and Shima, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The next day, they arrive at school looking like undead. At that moment, Rin and his friends learn that Shiemi has passed the entrance test to join them in the Academy. Delighted, Rin decides to ask her out for the dance party.

However, he feels even more miserable when he finds out that Shiemi wants to invite Yukio to the same. Unfortunately, Yukio signed himself up as a staff for the festival. As such, he was unable to accept Shiemi's proposal.

Later, the blonde-haired girl learns from Paku that Rin originally meant to ask her out for the dance. This revelation undoubtedly creates a conflict in her mind.

True Cross Academy, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The next day, Mephisto Pheles arrives and officially declares the start of the True Cross Academy festival. With everyone's combined effort, the Academy wore a festive mood. Later in the evening, Rin asks Izumo to help him out at the register, which she reluctantly accepts.

Following this, the episode sees the protagonist find Shiemi at the festival. Being aware of the fact that Yukio rejected her offer, he takes Shiemi to the place where his twin brother was stationed. Together, they almost force the bespectacled exorcist to dance.

The final moments of the episode see Izumo arriving at the festival, wearing the costume Rin gave her. Unexpectedly, she finds Takara Nemu outside, who reveals a "precious mascot" of "Kamiki Tsukumo" to her. The episode ends with a shocked Izumo furiously asking Takara how he got hold of that item.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4

Izumo, as seen in Blue Exorcist season 3 (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 will likely reveal the actual identity of the Illuminati spy within True Cross Order's Japan Branch. Given how the latest installment ended, fans can also expect to get more information on Takara Nemu.

Due to the inconsistency in the adaptation, it's difficult to surmise which chapters Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 4 will cover from the manga. However, the episode will wrap up the True Cross Academy Festival and inch closer to the Illuminati arc.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.