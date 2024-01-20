Blue Lock chapter 248 spoilers: Kunigami gets closer to replicating Noel Noa as Bastard Munchen vs PXG begins

Blue Lock chapter 248 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. However, following the release of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, the spoilers and raw scans for the manga chapter have surfaced online.

Blue Lock chapter 248 is set to reveal the starting lineups of Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. With that, the manga is set to establish the final match of Neo Egoist League.

The previous chapter saw Reo and Nagi accept that they needed to make a change if they wanted to save their spot in Japan's U-20 team. Elsewhere, Noel Noa and Ego Jinpachi motivated the Blue Lock players with their methods.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock Chapter 248 spoilers and raw scans: Kiyora and Hiori replace Kurona and Yukimiya

Expand Tweet

According to spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 248, the upcoming manga chapter is set to be titled "Final Fight."

The chapter opened by setting up the final matches in the Neo Egoist League, i.e., Manshine City vs Barcha and Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen. As Blue Lock TV prepared to broadcast the final two matches, the Chairman of Japan Football Union, Hirotoshi Buratsuta exclaimed at the fact that BLTV had managed to become the largest sports entertainment on the planet. The platform has acquired more than 100 million subscribers.

Following that, Buratsuta could also be seen asking the PIPA (FIFA) Chairman to make use of the same strategy in the U-20 World Cup.

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 248 spoilers then shifted its focus to a monitor room in the Blue Lock facility. Anri Teieri and Ego Jinoachi were analyzing Kunigami Rensuke's data. According to his numbers, he was steadily approaching Noel Noa's level. Ego Jinpachi was excited by the prospect and asked Kunigami to let go of his ego and become the impossible.

Blue Lock chapter 248 then revealed the formation of Bastard Munchen. Similar to the previous matches, the team was set to follow a 4-4-2 formation. However, this time, Kiyora Jin and Hiori Yo are set to replace Yukimiya Kenyu and Kurona Ranze as left-back and right-back, respectively. Noel Noa added that the match will see them actively changing players depending on the situation. Thus, the bench players were to use their chances wisely.

Expand Tweet

Soon after, both Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen players entered the field. As previously revealed by Julian Loki, he made use of both Rin and Shido systems together. This meant that Blue Lock players - Rin, Shido, Nanase, Zantetsu, Tokimitsu, and Karasu were set to play together. Additionally, France's talent Charles Chevalier is set to play a key role in the team's attack.

Upon entering the field, Kaiser was immediately challenged by Ryusei Shido. Shido wanted to become popular. Thus, he hoped to beat Kaiser and establish his existence. At the same time, Isagi challenged Rin for the No.1 position. However, Rin did not care for that and was much more focused on humiliating Isagi.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 248 spoilers

Rin Itoshi and Shido Ryusei as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 248 spoilers saw Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen finally get set up. Thus, the next chapter will feature the beginning of the match. Such a chapter is bound to describe to fans how dangerous Paris X Gen is as a team, especially when the double aces - Rin and Shido were playing together. That said, given that the two strikers are very uncooperative with each other, there could be some mishaps as well.