Kagurabachi chapter 27 spoilers: Chihiro wields a familiar Enchanted Blade as the Rakuzaichi auction begins

Kagurabachi chapter 27 spoilers on Thursday, March 28, 2024, were expected to show Chihiro's next move ahead of the Rakuzaichi auction, and the alleged leaked spoilers did not disappoint. The official translation is set to release on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's #18 issue.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira utilizing the "side effects" of his Enchanted Blade, Enten, to recon the Rakuzaichi auction's vault. He also explained how he learned to do this after hearing the reports of Sojo's battle against the Kamunabi elite squad.

Kagurabachi chapter 27 spoilers show Chihiro Rokuhira infiltrating the Rakuzaichi auction wielding Cloud Gouger

Chihiro, as seen in Kagurabachi manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueshia)

According to the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 27 spoilers, the chapter is titled Mr. Lightning. It begins with Kyora Sazanami preparing for the impending auction as he realizes it's five days since Enten has been listed and Chihiro hasn't made his move yet.

Nevertheless, he feels confident about the auction's preparations and calls it "perfect." Elsewhere, a man with round glasses and a mustache explains the security system behind the Rakuzaichi auction.

He reveals that only a group of three can enter the underground hall, while the rest will guard the surface. Additionally, the mysterious person states that the Sazanami family usually guards the central underground during the auction.

The Rakuzaichi building, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, the man feels the auction is different from the usual ones in one aspect. Kagurabachi chapter 27 spoilers show him taking out a bounty poster, featuring Chihiro Rokuhira. He reveals the possibility of the Enten-user showing up.

That's why the organization has put a bounty of 50 million yen on Chihiro's head. Interestingly, Kagurabachi chapter 27 spoilers reveal that the man with the glasses has been talking to Shiba all this while.

In the spoilers, Shiba says that if the child (Chihiro) is eliminated, the life contract with Enten will be severed, making the auction even more exciting. The unnamed man then explains how the city turns a blind eye to the criminal activities during the Rakuzaichi auction.

Shiba, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 27 introduces a new character, Yuu Lightning, who intrudes inside the auction's building. The chapter reveals that he has come to save his sister, who is listed as "merchandise" at the auction.

One of the guards apprehends Yuu and mockingly tells him to bring money if he wishes to save his sister. Furious at the guard's words, the child takes out a knife and plunges it into the guard's hand.

Kagurabachi chapter 27 spoilers then switch the location and show Chihiro Rokuhira arriving at the auction's location. It appears his right hand has been healed.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The man with the glasses observes Chihiro from afar but Shiba tells him that it isn't the Enten user because his features are different from the wanted poster, i.e., he is not one-armed.

Strangely enough, the man buys Shiba's words. Chihiro's mentor then decides to go down and enquire about the disturbances (he's probably talking about the incident involving Yuu). Before leaving, he informs the man that he's going to Chihiro's aid, which leaves the unnamed person confused.

Kagurabachi chapter 27 spoilers then switch the perspective to Yuu. The child remembers how his sister once shared a secret about the lightning, that it doesn't fall on "good kids," but rather the sky drops it to punish "bad people."

Chihiro wielding Enten (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

With teary eyes yet full of resolve, Yuu calls himself "Mister Lightning" and vows to save his sister. The guard mocks the boy again and tries to "silence" him for good. Suddenly, Chihiro Rokuhira appears and cuts down the guard's hand to rescue the boy.

He assures Lightning that he will take care of the rest. Meanwhile, the guards observe Chihiro's scar to identify him. However, suddenly the electric chandelier drops from the ceiling, causing a blackout.

Amidst the commotion, the guards tell one another not to be afraid of Chihiro because, without the Enchanted Blade, he's just a regular swordsman. They revel at the prospect of the Enten-user with the 50 million bounty nonchalantly showing up.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, the clock almost strikes twelve. A panel illustrates Kyora Sazanami ready to initiate the auction at the hall. At that moment, the spoilers show a flashback scene, featuring Chihiro and Shiba.

The former tells his mentor that he will take on the goons at the auction. When Shiba asks if he is sure, Chihiro answers that he cannot grumble about it because he has already made the conviction to bear that burden.

Kagurabachi chapter 27 spoilers then return to the present and show a dramatic twist at the end, with Chihiro Rokuhira revealing Kuregumo, i.e., the Cloud Gouger blade. He unsheaths the blade and chants "Mei" (Lightning). The chapter ends with the Sazanami chief kicking off the Rakuzaichi auction.

