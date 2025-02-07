Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 6 will air on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The most recent episode of this fantasy series shows Ein meeting the leader of the guild, Meegan, and also his confrontation with the legendary dragon of the demon king, Behemoth, which had an insightful perspective from the creature.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 6 is likely to address Ein's new status quo and the party members that he is gaining across the story. Moreover, the most recent installment also featured the introduction of the spirit of the original Yggdrasil tree, Echidna, with her meeting Zoid at the end, which is possibly setting up a potential battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Ein and Meegan as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 6 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 4:00 am Thursday Thursday 13, 2025

Central Time 6:00 am Thursday Thursday 13, 2025

Eastern Time 7:00 am Thursday Thursday 13, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 12:00 pm Thursday Thursday 13, 2025

Central European Time 1:00 pm Thursday Thursday 13, 2025

Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Thursday Thursday 13, 2025

Philippine Time 8:00 pm Thursday Thursday 13, 2025

Australia Central Time 9:30 pm Thursday Thursday 13, 2025

Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 6?

Jasper and Ein in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Fans in Japan can watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 6 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

Viewers who reside overseas can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they are required to pay for a subscription to get this service.

Recap of the previous episode

Ein when fighting Behemoth (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The most recent episode starts with Ein and Jasper heading to the guild to trade the treasures and monster pieces the protagonist has gained from his quests in recent adventures. However, the lady in charge of the process doesn't believe his accolades, although he ends up being vouched for by Jasper and the leader of the guild, Meegan, who quickly takes a liking to him.

Afterward, this 2025 winter anime features a comedic moment between Ein, Yuri, Pina, and Ursula when taking a bath, although the protagonist ends up having a serious conversation with Kurohime. She reveals to him that there are seven Yggdrasil spirits left and one of them, Echidna— the one of the original tree— is still roaming somewhere.

The last portion of this episode focuses on Ein fighting the legendary dragon created by the demon king, Behemoth, whose personality and insightful nature as he dies leave a mark on the protagonist. Moreover, as he returns to the castle where he is staying, he is greeted by Princess Claudia and her father, which is a mostly comedic scene. The installment ends with Zoid running into Echidna, which could lead to a possible confrontation.

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 6?

Ein as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 6 is going to focus on establishing Ein's next course of action in this fantasy anime and, quite likely, feature an exploration of a new Dungeon.

Moreover, the conversation between Kurohime and Ein suggests the full introduction of Echidna in the next installment, especially considering that the last scene of the previous one had her meeting Zoid, thus setting up a potential clash.

