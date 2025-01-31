Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 5 will air on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The most recent episode of this fantasy series shows Ein exploring a new Dungeon with the help of Ursula and Yuri, as they meet and befriend one of the latter's sisters, Pina, in the process.
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 5 is likely to address Ein's new status quo and the party members that he is gaining across the story. Moreover, the most recent installment also featured more of the character of Zoid, who betrayed Ein at the beginning of the story, and now seems to be dealing with the ramifications of his actions.
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 5 release date and time for all regions
The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 5 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:
Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 5?
Fans in Japan can watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 5 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.
Viewers who reside overseas can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they are required to pay for a subscription to get this service.
Recap of the previous episode
The most recent episode starts with Ein and his party reaching a new dungeon, where another one of the Yggdrasil trees is, and turns out that it has an entire jungle as a landscape, which was created by Pina, Yuri's sister. She puts a lot of different challenges for Ein to overcome, although he manages to deal with them easily, thanks to Yuri and Ursula, and much to Pina's annoyance.
Afterward, this 2025 winter anime features the return of Zoid, who is also in this Dungeon because he was rejected by everyone, after his betrayal of Ein became public knowledge and Jolene pretended to have nothing to do with that. He is seen struggling time and time again with the traps, only to be saved by the protagonist, healed, and kicked out of the Dungeon.
The last portion of this episode focuses on Ein fighting a giant turtle that seems to be the boss of the area, but it is revealed that this is only an illusion. Ein quickly dispels the image, with the creature actually being quite small. They meet up with Pina and she admits defeat, asking to follow them on their journey along with the turtle— who turns out to be a guardian named Kurohime, and takes the form of a young woman.
What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 5?
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 5 is going to focus on establishing Ein's next course of action in this fantasy anime and, quite likely, feature an exploration of a new Dungeon.
There is also a good chance that the story is going to feature more interactions of Ein with his new party members, and perhaps more of Zoid's misfortunes.
