Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The previous episode saw Enishi Urushihara get taken away by CIRS. Ichiru and others tried rescuing him. Unfortunately, it was only halfway through the mission that they realized Enishi had tricked them. While Aoi tried capturing him and Kuroe, she lost her life in the process.
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 8 release date and time
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 12 am JST.
The upcoming anime episode will be titled Arisaka's Journal. Its release may experience delays in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.
The eighth episode of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released at the following times:
Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 8?
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 8 will first air on local TV networks in Japan, such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS NTV. Additionally, the anime will be available to stream locally on Netflix, Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, and others.
As for international anime fans, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 8 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. That said, the anime will only be made available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7 recap
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7, titled Bluest Blue 2, saw Enishi Urushihara get taken away by a man named Nathan Black from CIRS. Thus, wanting to rescue him, Ichiru and others devised a plan to invade their base. During the mission, it was revealed that Enishi was the plan's mastermind and had Kuroe Samejima assist him.
After Aoi rescued Ichiru, she went after Enishi and Kuroe. Unfortunately, their confrontation did not go well. While Aoi damaged Kuroe's eye, she passed away in the process. As hinted by the anime, even years later, Haruto does not know Enishi and Kuroe are behind Aoi's death. As for Ichiru and others, they were still looking for them.
What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 8?
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 8, titled Arisaka's Journal, will most likely see the anime explore Shiori Arisaka's past, depicting how she became a teacher at Mihama Academy. As hinted by the preview, she was abused in the past by an adult and went through a lot to become the person she is at the present.
In addition, the anime could also introduce fans to another story pertaining to Arisaka in the present. This is because characters like Maki Inohara and Taiga Sengoku are also set to take center stage alongside Arisaka.
