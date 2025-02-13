Magic Maker episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Magic Maker episode 7 will air on Thursday, February 20, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This adaptation from Kazuki Kaburagi's novel series continues now by having Shion practice magic and deal with the fact he is not related to his family, leading to a potential and rather dubious romance with Marie in the story.

The bulk of the episode was heavily focused on Shion analyzing the properties of his magic and how it reacts to certain elements, such as electricity and fire, while also understanding how this connects with oxygen. This installment also had the main trio fighting monsters for the first time in the anime, with Magic Maker episode 7 bound to deal a lot more with this event.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Magic Maker series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Trending

Magic Maker episode 7 release date and time for all regions

The party as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

The release times for Magic Maker episode 7 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:00 am Wednesday February 19 Central Time 9:00 am Wednesday February 19 Eastern Time 10:00 am Wednesday February 19 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Wednesday February 19 Central European Time 4:00 pm Wednesday February 19 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday February 19 Philippine Time 11:00 pm Wednesday February 19 Australia Central Time 12:30 am Thursday February 20

Where to watch Magic Maker episode 7?

Gawain is in action as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

Fans in Japan can watch Magic Maker episode 7 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X.

Viewers overseas can access the English-subbed rendition of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Gawain and Ema as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

This 2025 winter anime started this episode by having Shion train his magic with his sisters Marie and Rose, showing how he has managed to combine different types and deal some serious damage. Moreover, the following point of the episode features the trio training with water and Shion devises a strategy to amplify his magic range to absorb a greater degree of the aforementioned element from the air.

The middle portion of the episode was focused on Shion, Rose, and Marie putting their magic knowledge to the test, having Grast taking them to the hunter guild and fight monsters, but they are found by Gawain, who is a diamond-level member of that guild and decides to go with them. This is the series' first major battle as the trio battles creatures named kobolds, with the girls showing their swordsmanship and the protagonist using his magic.

The final portion of the episode focuses on the trio finding a little fairy they set free on one of the monsters' lair. Later, the two siblings and their father go home and the latter is punished by his wife because he took them hunting without informing her. She tells them that she is happy they take care of themselves and she bathes with them, with Shion dealing with the fact they are not related.

What to expect from Magic Maker episode 7?

Shion as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

Magic Maker episode 7 is expected to continue exploring the idea of how Shion is going to develop his abilities and magic. It is also worth pointing out that this episode of the isekai anime had the protagonist dealing with the fact he now knows he is not related to his family, which has set up a rather dubious romance with Marie, which is bound to be dealt with in the coming installments.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback