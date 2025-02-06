Magic Maker episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Magic Maker episode 6 will air on Thursday, February 13, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This adaptation from Kazuki Kaburagi's novel series continues now by having Shion practicing magic and having to deal with the shop owner Grast's problem with the Lightning Minerals, with the protagonist coming up with a way to create a new kind of lamp that can help the entire lamp.

The bulk of the episode was heavily focused on Shion analyzing the properties of his magic and how it reacts to certain elements, such as electricity and fire, while also understanding how this connects with oxygen. Magic Maker episode 6 is bound to explore more of the protagonist's quest to understand magic in this world, while also dealing with the post-credit revelation that he isn't blood-related to his family.

Magic Maker episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Shion as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

The release times for Magic Maker episode 6 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:00 am Wednesday February 12

Central Time 9:00 am Wednesday February 12

Eastern Time 10:00 am Wednesday February 12

Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Wednesday February 12

Central European Time 4:00 pm Wednesday February 12

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday February 12

Philippine Time 11:00 pm Wednesday February 12

Australia Central Time 12:30 am Thursday February 13



Where to watch Magic Maker episode 6?

Marie and Rose as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

Fans in Japan can watch Magic Maker episode 6 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X.

Viewers overseas can access the English-subbed rendition of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Shion practicing his magic in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

This 2025 winter anime started this episode by having Shion train his magic with his sister Marie and Rose, leading to some significant progress with his abilities and understanding of its mechanics. However, they are visited by Grast, the owner of the shop they usually go to, and he tells them that he is using Shion's method to gather the Lightning Minerals and attempting to sell them.

However, the problem was that he didn't know how to handle them, and were causing so much noise that he was going to lose the rental of his establishment. He asked Shion for help and they began to come up with a method to deal with this, with the protagonist making use of the magic knowledge he has developed thus far, leading to the creation of special electricity-based lamps to sell.

The final portion of the episode focuses on Shion practicing once again with fire, and coming up with the realization that magic has a similar mechanic to that of oxygen, which leads to the multiple reactions he has had in his experiments. This leads to him asking Grast to make him special gloves, made of leather and steel, to execute his "Bolt" technique for the first time, making him cry out of excitement for progressing so much.

What to expect from Magic Maker episode 6?

Marie, Shion, and Rose as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

Magic Maker episode 6 is expected to continue exploring the idea of how Shion is going to develop his abilities and magic. It is also worth pointing out that this episode of the isekai anime had a post-credit scene, where it is revealed that the protagonist is not blood-related to his parents and Marie, meaning that the next installment could focus on that, since Shion listened to his father, Gawain, say it.

