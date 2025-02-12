Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide. The same episode will be aired on local television in Japan a week later.

The previous episode saw Zamdo learn that Light defeated his underlings. Hence, he devised a plan to attack the Bolst Workshop to capture both Light and Monica. While Light tried fighting back using his skills, Zamdo's Thunder Charge was a far stronger skill.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8 release date and time

Light as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

According to the anime's website, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the episode will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The anime episode may face some delays during its premiere due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The eighth episode of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Tuesday February 18 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday February 18 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Tuesday February 18 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Tuesday February 18 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Tuesday February 18 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday February 18 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday February 19 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 19

Where to watch Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8?

Ayla as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8 will first be available to stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide. Crunchyroll will release the anime episode in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The same anime episode will be televised on local TV networks in Japan such as Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and MBS a week later. It will also stream locally on HULU, Lemino, Bandai Channel, d Anime Store, and others.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7 Recap

Monica Bolst as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7, titled Thundering Beast, saw Light and Ayla stay over at the Bolst household for the night. During this, Monica asked Light if he used his sword for good. While Light believed he did, he was uncertain whether both of them had the same definition of good.

The anime later saw Zamdo attacking the Bolst Workshop the next day, hoping to capture both Light and Monica. While Light fought back, Zamdo's Thunder Charge skill was far more powerful. The anime ended with Zamdo knocking down Light while Monica and Ayla went to back the workshop.

What to expect from Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8?

Zamdo as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8 will most likely see Monica and Ayla team up to save Ival Bolst and his men at the workshop. However, given the number of Blackbird Merchant Group members, the two might use a dirty trick to defeat them.

Following that, the anime episode could see Monica Bolst creating the ultimate sword for Light Underwood. However, it is to be seen whether the protagonist gets to use it in the next episode or not. Lastly, the anime episode might also give fans a glimpse of Lena as she continues her investigation on Dratena.

