Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7: Blackbird Merchant Group attacks Bolst Workshop as Light fights Zamdo

With the release of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7, the anime saw the Blackbird Merchant Group's leader Zamdo learn that Light Underwood had foiled his plan. Upon being enraged by this, he attacks the Bolst Workshop, hoping to capture both Monica and Light.

The previous anime episode saw Light and Ayla run into Monica, the Legendary Blacksmith, with the Super Forge skill. While Light wanted her to make a sword, she had decided not to make swords due to her past. The anime later saw Blackbird Merchant Group kidnap Monica, hoping to lure Light. Unfortunately for them, Light defeats them effortlessly and rescues Monica.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7: Monica decides to make a sword for Light

Zamdo as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7 (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7, titled The Thundering Beast, opened with Zamdo thinking back to the Holy Sister asking him to capture Light alive. While he believed that his men must have gotten the job done, he was surprised to find all his men asleep.

The anime then switched to the Bolst Workshop as Ival conveyed to Light that he would stop working with the Blackbird Merchant Group. Monica was momentarily happy that his father would stop making weapons. But he conveyed to her that he would still make weapons, but only for good clients.

Light and Monica as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7 (Image via Asahi Production)

As for Light and Ayla, Ival asks them to stay over to show his gratitude for saving his daughter. Light and Ayla took up the offer, and Light used this opportunity to speak with Monica. Monica conveyed to him that she was happy when she made her first weapon and continued doing so to receive praise. However, after her weapon became the cause of her grandmother's death, she could no longer make weapons.

This conversation also saw Light convey to Monica that he had previously killed two Undeads. While he believed he used his sword for good, he wasn't certain if their meanings of "good" were the same.

Ival Bolst as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7 (Image via Asahi Production)

Elsewhere, Zamdo spoke with Doug and formulated the plan to attack the Bolst Workshop to capture both Light and Monica. As expected, the Blackbird Merchant Group attacked the workshop the next day and held Ival and the other workers captive.

Zamdo wanted to fight Light and asked him to face off against him outside. While Light tried using his Sleep Pixie to put Zamdo to sleep, his Thunder Charge skill was resistant to the Sleep Pixie's dust, making the skill inefficient. Hence, Light resorted to fighting with his Sword God skill.

Lena as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7 (Image via Asahi Production)

While Light held off Zamdo, he was nowhere near as strong as him. Zamdo's Thunder Charge skill allowed him to hurl lightning-infused iron balls toward Light and manifest it into a sword (Lamina) and a beast Jubatus. While Light fought back with his sword, Monica noticed it was starting to chip away. Hence, she decided to make a sword for Light.

Elsewhere, Lena reached Blue Deer Station, a location close to Dratena's hometown Athena. There she hoped to find Dratena and uncover her relationship with the Holy Sister.

