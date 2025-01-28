Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5: Lena looks into Dratena as Holy Sister grants Luxeria another S-Rank mission

With the release of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5, the anime saw Lena and Ayla head to the adventurer's guild to share what they learned about the Wicked Dragon with the four Bureau leaders. This anime episode saw Ayla equip a new adventurer's outfit and Holy Sister giving Luxeria a new mission.

The anime's previous episode saw Luxeria take down Dratena's Undeads. Just then, Dratena summoned a Wicked Dragon. With no skills to defeat the Dragon, Light ate four Skill Fruits, hoping to obtain an ability strong enough to defeat the monster. Fortunately, Light received Sleep Pixie and put the dragon to sleep.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5: Lena buys Ayla her adventurer's outfit

Ayla as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5 (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5, titled A Tumultuous Argument, opened with Lena and Ayla taking over the house's chores after Light was asked to take some rest following his collapse. While Light felt alright, Lena and Ayla forced him to stay in bed, following which, they headed into the city for a meeting at the adventurer's guild. The members of the Four Bureaus wanted any information Luxeria had about the Wicked Dragon.

Just as they reached the location, they were asked to wait two hours as the meeting would take time to start. Lena and Ayla used this time to register Ayla as an adventurer and go shopping. During this, Lena bought Ayla a diamond and an adventurer's outfit of her choice.

Holy Sister as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5 (Image via Asahi Production)

Later, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5 saw Lena and Ayla head to meet with the Four Bureaus. However, Lena wasn't planning on handing out the information for nothing. She suspected the higher-ups from the adventurer's guild to be responsible for sending Dratena after Luxeria. Hence, Lena hoped to use words such as "Dratena" and "Black Swan" in front of them, hoping to note their reaction.

Unfortunately, as the meeting proceeded, it became evident to Lena that Holy Sister was avoiding her questions. Hence, Lena offered the Wicked Dragon's scale to the Four Bureaus in exchange for access to all records concerning Dratena. With this deal, Lena found out that Holy Sister was the one who appraised Dratena 12 years ago when she received her Necromancy skill. Unfortunately, this information wasn't enough for Lena to press her for more answers.

Light as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 5 (Image via Asahi Production)

Just then, Holy Sister revealed that all records about Luxeria were to be erased. As per the Guild laws, Light had poached Lena illegally from the Sacred party. Hence, Luxeria was to be disbanded. That's when Light entered the meeting room, hoping to get praised for defeating the Wicked Dragon. When he learned about the possibility of his party getting disbanded, Light wasn't bothered. As per him, Light, Lena, and Ayla were going to remain members of Luxeria even if the guild did not recognize them.

Just then, after appraising Light, Holy Sister changed her mind. She gave Luxeria a chance to redeem themselves by defeating an S-Rank monster. While Lena believed this was a trap, Light accepted the proposal. The anime episode ended with Lena parting ways with Light and Ayla. Lena headed to Athena to learn more about Dratena while Light and Ayla headed over to the the market to get a new sword made.

