My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST, on the Tokyo MX channel in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following its release, the episode will be digitally streamed on Netflix worldwide with English subs.

In the previous episode, Kiyoka and others had an unsettling encounter with the Gifted Communion's founder, Naoshi Usui, at the station. Naoshi's eerie presence concerned Miyo, who wondered why he called her his daughter. On the other hand, Yoshito Godo and his group sustained injuries.

As a result, Kaoruko Jinnouchi joined the squad and was assigned as Miyo's bodyguard. Kaoruko and Miyo quickly became friends. In addition, the episode explored Naoshi Usui's past with Miyo's mother, Sumi Usuba. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 release date and time

Kaoruko Jinnouchi, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As per the anime's official website and the original release schedule, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 will be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan.

Yet, due to the differences in time zones, the international timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 will differ from one region to another.

Below are the release dates and timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 3, 2025 5:30 AM Central Standard Time Monday, February 3, 2025 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 3, 2025 8:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Monday, February 3, 2025 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 3, 2025 1:30 PM Central European Time Monday, February 3, 2025 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, February 3, 2025 7 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 3, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 3, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5?

Miyo Saimori, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Anime lovers can stream My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 on Tokyo MX, and later on TV Aichi, BS11, KBS Tokyo, Sun TV, and other pertinent syndications. Additionally, the episode will be digitally distributed on ABEMA, Lemino, and other services.

On the other hand, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 will be digitally distributed across the world on Netflix. Unfortunately, the episode won't be available on streaming services such as Crunchyroll or Prime Video.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 recap

The episode picks up the events from the previous installment and begins with Kiyoka and others confronting Naoshi Usui at the station. The Gifted Communion's founder's presence unnerves Miyo. Meanwhile, Arata Usuba points his gun at Naoshi. Suddenly, the man vanishes and reappears behind Miyo.

Naoshi Usui then addresses Miyo as his daughter and says he will find her again. Just then, Kiyoka Kudo demonstrates his flames to burn Naoshi. Yet, as the flames dissipate, Kiyoka finds no one there. The episode then switches to the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit's office, where Kiyoka Kudo learns about the man he encountered at the mansion.

Arata Usuba, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Apparently, the man belongs to the Hojo family. He finds it strange that the man could escape the ministry's strict surveillance. Moreover, no one in the ministry remembers that the man has been missing for a while. Kiyoka realizes their enemy must have strong powers to interfere with the senses.

Meanwhile, Miyo Saimori arrives at the office accompanied by Arata Usuba. Their arrival creates an apprehension among the other squad leaders. Nonetheless, Arata explains to them that Naoshi Usui has the supernatural ability to interfere with one's senses. Even though there must be a range of his powers, the squad members feel Naoshi is a major threat.

Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko Jinnouchi in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

On the other hand, Kiyoka Kudo mentions how the Gifted Communion wants to create an equal world, where everyone will have supernatural powers. For that, he suspects Naoshi might come after Miyo, who has the Dream-Sight powers. That's why, he wants Miyo to visit the quarters from the next day. In addition, Kiyoka appoints Kaoruko as Miyo's bodyguard.

Kaoruko Jinnouchi is thrilled to be Miyo Saimori's bodyguard as she shows her around the quarters. In fact, she wonders if they could be friends since it'd make things less awkward for her. Thus, Miyo gains a new friend. After showing Miyo the kitchen, the commissary, and other places, Kaoruko takes her to her favorite place, the Dojo.

She mentions how her family used to run a dojo. Hence, she feels at ease there. Shortly after that, the squad's leader, Mukadeyama, asks Kaoruko to spar with a new recruit. While Kaoruko is away, Mukadeyama tells Miyo how women are considered a liability in the barracks. That's why they have fewer female offices.

Naoshi Usui's childhood (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kaoruko received a chance mostly because of her special abilities. Miyo wonders whether she can overcome challenges like her new friend. Meanwhile, Arata Usuba learns about Naoshi Usui's past from Yoshiro Usuba. Yoshiro reveals that Naoshi used to be a problem child, who would often cause harm to others.

However, when Sumi Usuba (Miyo's mother) reached out to him, Naoshi Usui's personality gradually changed. In fact, he was almost like a bodyguard to Sumi, always looking out for her. Following that, the episode shows a captivating moment between Kiyoka and Miyo, as their bond strengthens over a casual talk.

Yoshito Godo, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The next day, Miyo Saimori wakes up after witnessing a past memory involving her mother and Naoshi Usui. She is slightly irritated by the fact that she still cannot comprehend the meanings behind her dreams. Sometime after, Miyo is seen in the quarter's kitchen, ready for some clean-up job. Just then, Kaoruko appears. She is glad to lend Miyo a hand.

Meanwhile, Kazushi Tatsuishi visits Yoshito Godo, who is seen lying on his bed at the hospital. Yoshito laments that he couldn't be Miyo's bodyguard. He then asks Kazushi about the new officer who has joined the team. The episode ends with Yoshito Godo shocked to hear Kaoruko Jinnouchi's name.

What to expect in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5? (speculative)

Miyo and Kiyoka in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Given how the latest episode ended, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 will likely explore Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko Jinnouchi's new friendship. Since Kaoruko has received permission to clean the barracks, she will likely do it with Miyo by her side.

On the other hand, the episode might show Miyo wondering about her connection with Naoshi Usui. In addition, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 could also show Kiyoka and Miyo going to meet Yoshito Godo.

