Why did Naoshi Usui call Miyo Saimori his daughter in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3? Relationship explored

The ending scene of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 has sparked an interesting discussion in the fandom regarding Miyo Saimori's birth. Toward the episode's end, Naoshi Usui arrives at the station and addresses Miyo as his daughter. Now, fans who have been watching the series since the first season know that Miyo was born to her mother, Sumi Usuba, and her father Shinichi Saimori.

Yet, Naoshi Usui calling Miyo Saimori his daughter in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 is interesting because the latest episode confirmed that he was a prospective fiance to Miyo's mother. That's why, some fans may wonder whether Miyo was conceived before Sumi's marriage to Shinichi Saimori, and that her biological father is Naoshi Usui.

However, according to Akumi Agitogi's light novels, Naoshi Usui isn't Miyo's father. Rather, he is Miyo Saimori's first cousin, born to the Usui family, a branch family of the Usuba clan. Yet, Naoshi addressing Miyo as his daughter in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 has a deep meaning in the narrative, which is primarily tied to his strong attachment to Sumi, whom he truly loved.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Happy Marriage light novels.

Exploring why Naoshi Usui addressed Miyo as his daughter in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3's ending

The final moments of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 were pivotal to the sequel's narrative. As Miyo Saimori, Kiyoka Kudo, and Arata Usuba were about to catch a train, their senses were momentarily blurred. It seemed as if the world came to a standstill. Just then, a mysterious figure approached Miyo and called her his daughter.

It was none other than Naoshi Usui, the Usuba blood who had disappeared from the face of the Earth. Although the series has already established Shinichi Saimori as Miyo's biological father, Naoshi's remark at the end of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 ties an interesting relationship with Miyo.

Yet, to understand the complex relationship between Naoshi Usui and Miyo Saimori, one must learn about the former's connection with Miyo's mother, Sumi Usuba. Born as the eldest son in the Usui family, one of the branch families of the Usuba clan, Naoshi Usui's personality was marked with traits of violence, indiscipline, and cruelty.

Naoshi Usui in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

In his childhood, Naoshi would often commit crimes against children of the same age and even innocent animals. Eventually, he awakened his Gift, the ability to manipulate five senses. It was becoming rather difficult for others to restrain Naoshi. As a result, they decided to seal his Gift, while he was still young.

Days before the sealing, Naoshi Usui met his distant relative, Sumi, the daughter of Yoshiro Usuba. At first, Naoshi found Sumi annoying. Yet, Sumi's warm nature unknowingly opened his heart and he became dependent on the girl. Gradually, Naoshi's urge to hurt others subsided, and he developed a new personality.

The adults, who didn't want to ruin a Usuba Gift, decided to spare sealing Naoshi's Gift since he developed a change. Meanwhile, Naoshi and Sumi's relationship is akin to a princess and a courtier, with the former obediently listening to her all the time. Eventually, the day came when Sumi Usuba awakened her Gift of Telepathy.

Sumi Usuba, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As a result, the adults surmised that Sumi was expected to give birth to a child with the Dream-Sight ability, the strongest Gift known to them. In order to increase the chances of such an occurrence, Sumi's father wanted to marry her to a boy with Usuba blood.

That's when Naoshi was chosen as Sumi's prospective partner for the future. Considering Naoshi already had feelings for Sumi, and the latter reciprocated the same, it was a unanimous decision. However, everything changed when the Emperor (Prince Takaihito's father), intervened.

Ever since the Emperor was the crown prince, he feared the Dream-Sight ability would have surpassed his Gift of Revelation. That's why, he wanted to prevent the marriage and push the Usuba family into a corner. By pulling some strings, the Emperor ruined the Usuba family's Tsuruki Trading business.

The Emperor, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

When the Usuba clan was on the verge of financial breakdown, the Saimori family offered them financial assistance in exchange for Sumi as a bride. As it turned out, the emperor was behind the fiasco, as he didn't want Sumi to marry another Usuba and produce a child with thick Usuba blood.

The Usuba clan didn't want to accept such an offer at first. Yet, when they were at their wits' end, Sumi insisted they go ahead with the marriage with the Saimoris. However, Naoshi Usui was adamant since he believed the Usuba bloodline shouldn't be leaked out.

He also believed it was unreasonable for Sumi Usuba to sacrifice her life for a political reason and that everyone should go down together. Yet, he was unable to convince his love. Eventually, Naoshi's hatred for the imperial family and the country grew. When Sumi was married off, Naoshi broke off the ties with the Usubas and disappeared.

Sumi gives birth to Miyo (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Eventually, he gathered prospective subjects from around the world and formed an Order called the Gifted Communion, to create a new world, where everyone could live freely as equals. Years later, when he was busy preparing to overthrow the system, Naoshi learned of Sumi's death. His world has briefly shattered, and he believed that nothing mattered to him anymore.

That's when he learned about Sumi's daughter, Miyo Saimori, and he regained hope. Naoshi learned about Miyo's abuse and wanted to take her into her new world. Since Miyo possessed the Dream-Sight powers, Naoshi knew she held the key to realizing his dream.

From Naoshi Usui's past, it's evident that called Miyo Saimori his daughter in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 because he wanted to find Sumi through Miyo. Even though Miyo wasn't his biological daughter, the feelings he shared for Sumi were extreme. Therefore, he wanted to be Miyo's father in a metaphorical sense, since he couldn't be with Sumi, Miyo's mother.

Miyo Saimori in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Although My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 didn't showcase a parental affinity from Naoshi Usui, he truly wanted to invite her to create a new world, that was free of the abuse stemming from the inequality of powers. Since he knew about Miyo's past, Naoshi almost pitied him.

That's why, the final scene in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 was crucial to sketch the relationship between Miyo Saimori and Naoshi Usui. Although Naoshi wasn't Miyo's actual parent, he desired to be there for her. Yet, while his intentions were pure, his means were wrong.

Conclusion

Naoshi Usui's brief appearance and remark to Miyo Saimori in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 has certainly piqued the audiences' interest in his character. A brief look into his past would tell how much he cared about Sumi, and how he detested the system that marginalized the ones with the strong Gifts.

Naoshi Usui wanted to overthrow the government, create a truly equal world, and live with Miyo and others. Especially, he wanted to invite Miyo to his new world as his daughter, since she shared Sumi's blood, the woman he deeply cared for but couldn't be with.

