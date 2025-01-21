My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 review: Miyo and Kiyoka's special moment gets the prime highlight in Kinema Citrus' production

Under the production of Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3, titled Gifted Communion and Demons witnessed a spectacular narrative, encapsulating the romantic essence with a touch of mystery and intrigue within it.

From Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo's kiss to the introduction of Naoshi Usui, the sequel's primary antagonist, the esteemed production studio perfectly highlighted every aspect.

With sublime animation, storyboards, and screenplay, Kinema Citrus injected life into the written words of Akumi Agitogi's light novels. Undoubtedly, the narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 had many significant notes to progress the story of two lovebirds.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 review: Exploring the narrative, adaptation, and Kinema Citrus' production for Miyo and Kiyoka's moments

Miyo Saimori in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 was embedded with elements of romance, drama, mystery, and a captivating twist. The episode covered chapters 5 and 6 and the epilogue from the third volume of Akumi Agitogi's light novel series, with some narrative readjustments here and there.

Picking up the events from the previous installment, the narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 commenced with the arrival of Arata Usuba at the Kudo family's household, where he reprimanded Miyo for recklessly using her Dream-Sight powers.

Simultaneously, since Arata arrived unannounced, Fuyu Kudo asked Arata who he was. After learning about Arata Usuba's identity, i.e., his connection to Miyo and his being a Usuba family member, Fuyu was slightly shocked. Meanwhile, Miyo urged Arata that they should do something to save the helpless man.

Miyo and Arata (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Arata knew the man needed Miyo's powers to be saved, but he wanted to be beside her while she demonstrated her powers. The whole scene perfectly set up the narrative for the rest of the episode. As Miyo faced her challenge head-on, her fiance, Kiyoka Kudo did the same.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 shifted the focus to Kiyoka Kudo, who headed to the village's outskirts to search for the Demon. He met a couple of villagers there, who told him about the Demon at the run-down mansion. As Kiyoka arrived at the mansion, he met a suspicious figure, who told him about the Gifted Communion's true purpose.

According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3, the Gifted Communion desired to create an equal world, where the monopoly of the Supernatural Abilities would cease to exist. The Order followed the vision of its founder, Naoshi Usui. Notably, Kinema Citrus has slightly changed the way Kiyoka's scenes unfold in the anime from the light novels.

Tadakiyo Kudo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

In the anime, Tadakiyo Kudo arrived at Kiyoka's aide to take on two cloaked individuals, while he let his son fight the Demon. However, in the light novels, Kiyoka's father confronted three Gifted Communion followers on the road to the village (volume 3, chapter 5).

Additionally, the execution of the battle was slightly different in the anime. In My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3, Tadakiyo Kudo demonstrated a combination of ice-based supernatural ability and his natural hand-to-hand combat skills to defeat his opponents. However, Tadakiyo showcased his electric-type supernatural powers to subjugate the assailants in the light novels.

Moreover, in the light novels, Kiyoka Kudo sealed the Demon's powers to ensure the villagers possessed by the fiend's fragments would regain their senses. However, the anime didn't elaborate much but rather showed how he and Tadakiyo discovered a vial containing Demon's Blood from the person who was transformed into a Demon.

Kiyoka Kudo defeats the Demon (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Aside from these minor narrative changes, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 remained more or less faithful to the light novel. Following that, the narrative shifted to Miyo Saimori, whose determination to save the man unlocked her hidden potential. As a demonic entity tried to plunge the man into eternal darkness inside his subconscious, a light emitted from Miyo, disintegrated the demon.

Kinema Citrus has done a fabulous job of showcasing the scene, enriching Miyo Saimori's character value. Following that, the episode brought an intriguing twist to the narrative. As Kiyoka Kudo returned to the mansion, he hugged Miyo and asked if she was fine. He then noticed Arata and asked his reason for the visit.

Arata told Kiyoka that Prince Takaihito had sent him to investigate a suspicious organization working in the vicinity. Kiyoka then informed Arata about the Gifted Communion, and how Naoshi Usui was the Order's founder. Naoshi Usui's name faded colors from Arata's face.

Miyo stares at Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Citrus)

According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3, Naoshi Usui had the same Usuba blood as Miyo and Arata. He was born into the Usui family, a branch family of the Usuba clan. As per the episode, Naoshi was the prospective fiance of Miyo's mother, Sumi. However, when Sumi was married off to Saimori, Naoshi disconnected himself from the Usuba clan and disappeared.

The revelation of Naoshi Usui's motives to create an equal world and his connection to the recent crimes puzzled Miyo. She thought the incidents also mattered to her since she was also an Usuba. Just then, Kinema Citrus presented a perfect love letter to Miyo Saimori x Kiyoka Kudo fans.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 witnessed a fascinating scene, where Kiyoka Kudo confessed his actual feelings for Miyo. He wanted to live a life with Miyo, where they would help and cover each other. After his heartfelt confession, Kiyoka kissed Miyo on the lips.

Miyo and Fuyu in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kinema Citrus injected vibrant life into the scene, with a captivating OST and stunning visuals. Kiyoka and Miyo's kiss under a moonlit night, was undoubtedly, one of the grand moments of the series. However, some may argue that the scene felt sudden. In other words, there were no build-ups to their kiss.

Having said that, Miyo and Kiyoka's relationship has already progressed to a great extent. Therefore, it was natural for them to kiss. Following that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 witnessed Fuyu Kudo's change of heart. She finally approved of Miyo, acknowledging her brave heart to save the man in Kiyoka's absence.

She also told Kiyoka to teach Miyo not to be timid the next time she comes to her house. Kiyoka Kudo realized her mother had finally approved of his fiance. Besides that, Kinema Citrus showcased an intriguing scene, where Yoshito Godo and the other members of the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit investigate a run-down temple to find the other members of the Gifted Communion.

Naoshi Usui in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Yet, it was a trap set by the Communion, as a magic circle seemingly exploded beneath their feet. Finally, the main twist of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 came at the end, when Naoshi Usui arrived at the train station. Interestingly, he called Miyo his daughter.

It was a masterstroke by Kinema Citrus to end the narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 by covering the epilogue of volume 3. With that, the studio will now begin to adapt the next volume and show Naoshi Usui's connection with Miyo Saimori.

Conclusion

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 was a stunning exposition, embodying the essence of Akumi Agitogi's light novels. While Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo's kiss was the major highlight of the episode, Naoshi Usui's introduction was equally important.

Aside from the narrative, mention has to be made about Kinema Citrus' production quality for the episodes. The fluidity of animation, background art, character art, and the OST, everything contributed to the episode's brilliance. Undoubtedly, the episode has created major hype surrounding the sequel.

