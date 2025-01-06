My Happy Marriage season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

My Happy Marriage season 2 has garnered significant hype in the anime community following its captivating premiere on January 6, 2025. The sequel marks the return of the beloved couple, Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo, as they embark on a new journey together. Encapsulated with the elements of romance, drama, and a touch of fantasy, the sequel has grabbed the fans' attention.

As a result, many fans may want to know about the romance-drama anime's complete release schedule. Those fans would be delighted to know that My Happy Marriage season 2 has been slated for a 13-episode run for one cour, as per the anime's official website and X account. Follow this article to learn more about the series' full release schedule.

How many episodes will My Happy Marriage season 2 have?

According to the anime's Blu-ray & DVD or the Home Media information shared on the official website and X account, My Happy Marriage season 2 will air a total of 13 episodes. In other words, the sequel is slated for a single cour run in the Winter 2025.

The sequel premiered on January 6, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. Only one episode has been released thus far, with the second installment set to be released on January 13, 2025.

The complete release schedule for My Happy Marriage season 2, as per the JST, PT, BST, and IST timings is here as follows:

Episodes Dates Release Timings (JST/PDT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) January 6, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 2 (Released) January 13, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 3 (Released) January 20, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 4 (Released) January 27, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 5 February 3, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 6 February 10, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 7 February 17, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 8 February 24, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 9 March 3, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 10 March 10, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 11 March 17, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 12 March 24, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM 13 March 31, 2025 10:30 PM/5:30 AM/1:30 PM/7 PM

While the table lists the full release schedule for My Happy Marriage season 2, fans must remember that the dates and timings mentioned are subject to change depending on the production staff's decisions. As of this moment, no episode is reported to be delayed.

Where to watch My Happy Marriage season 2?

Miyo Saimori, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Anime lovers in Japan can catch the episodes of My Happy Marriage season 2 on Tokyo MX every week. Additionally, the series will be telecast on BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and TV Aichi after the initial broadcast on Tokyo MX.

Moreover, the series will be digitally distributed on ABEMA, DMM TV, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, Disney Plus, and other streaming services. On the other hand, Netflix has earned the right to stream the series worldwide every week.

What to expect in My Happy Marriage season 2?

Miyo, Kiyoka, and Kiyoka's mother (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Based on author Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukioka's romance drama light novel series, the sequel will explore the narrative revolving around Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo. Picking up the events from the previous installment, the sequel will focus on Miyo's new challenges at the Kudo household, where Kiyoka's mother won't approve of her.

As such, the new season will show Miyo's resolve to change her would-be mother-in-law's mind. Considering the previous installment covered the first two volumes of the light novel, the new season will likely cover the next two volumes.

Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Therefore, season 2 will also deal with Kiyoka Kudo facing new Grotesqueries threats and familial challenges. As evident from the trailers released for season 2, the installment will also show new characters, like Kaoruko, who will become Miyo Saimori's bodyguard.

Additionally, the season will explore how Miyo can control her Dream-Sight powers. Overall, the sequel promises to offer fans a delightful experience.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episodes archive

