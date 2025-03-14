My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 review: Kinema Citrus does justice to Miyo's Awakening

Under the production of Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10, titled Promise, witnessed a captivating narrative, highlighting Miyo Saimori's growth as a character. She could finally trace the roots of her happiness, which eventually helped her awaken her potential as a Dream-Sight maiden.

The narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 highlighted Miyo, who desperately wanted to save her fiance, Kiyoka Kudo. However, she needed someone to guide her rational self. That's where Kiyoka's Shikigami, Kiyo, played a crucial role.

In other words, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 wasn't only about Miyo's awakening of her Dream-Sight powers but also her consequential growth as a character. Production-wise speaking, the episode was another visual treat, with fluid animation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 review: Exploring Miyo's grand moment and Kinema Citrus' production

Miyo and Yuri (Image via Kinema Citrus)

From a narrative perspective, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 was completely focused on Miyo Saimori and her woes regarding Kiyoka Kudo. Since the Gifted Communion abducted him, Miyo didn't know what to do. Trapped within the castle, Miyo had no option but to go out and take matters into her own hands.

Yet, prior to that moment, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 showcased the birth of a new character, who emerged from a magical circle. That character had an uncanny resemblance to Kiyoka Kudo's childhood self. Eventually, the narrative revealed that the boy was Kiyoka's Shikigami.

At that point, the narrative didn't reveal the importance the character possessed. Rather, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 switched to Miyo Saimori, who finally woke up from her distressed sleep. Once she woke up, Miyo asked Yuri about Kiyoka. Hazuki also arrived at the scene and hugged Miyo.

Lord Takakura in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

She assured her that her fiance would be fine. Yet, Miyo couldn't stay calm. At that moment, Lord Takakura entered the room. He speculated that Kiyoka might be at the Imperial Captail's headquarters since the Gifted Communion members had captured it. The narrative dexterously showcased the political threads surrounding the Gifted Communion and Naoshi Usui scenario.

For instance, Takakura told everyone in the scene how the navy took direct orders from Prince Takaihito and chased the remnants of the Gifted Communion members away from the castle. At the same time, Takakura's speculations proved how cunning the Gifted Communion were to abduct Kiyoka Kudo.

However, it was primarily due to Naoshi Usui and Arata Usuba's involvement in the narrative that made it happen. At any rate, Miyo was deeply distressed. Even though she wanted to do something, Lord Takakura told her to rest easy. He even assured her how the military has been doing its best to strengthen the security around the castle.

Kiyo, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Yet, Miyo Saimori couldn't just sit back and relax. She abhorred the thought of others being plunged into danger due to her own shortcomings. Even though she had yet to master her Dream-Sight powers, Miyo made up her mind to do something to rescue her fiance.

However, she had no plan whatsoever. That's why, Miyo Saimori needed someone to guide her and show her a proper path. It was at this moment that the Kiyoka Kudo look-alike boy appeared at the scene. He stopped Miyo from leaving the castle, calling her plans to head to the HQ a foolish act. Miyo discovered that the boy was none other than Kiyoka Kudo's Shikigami, Kiyo.

The Shikigami wanted to guide Miyo on a rational path. Thus, he advised Miyo to go to the Usuba's mansion. Notably, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 saw Lord Takakura take Miyo through a secret passageway to the Usuba mansion. However, in the original light novel series, Miyo went there on her own.

Miyo, Kiyo, and Yoshito (Image via Kinema Citrus)

In other words, Kinema Citrus production studio did a fine job of adding certain elements to enrich the side characters. Aside from Miyo, characters like Hazuki, Takaihito, Takakura, Yurie, and others got their due share of screen presence and importance in the narrative.

Nevertheless, Miyo Saimori's arrival at the Usuba mansion - to her grandfather, Yoshito, was important. She was one step away from awakening her actual potential. Miyo first sought answers from her grandfather on how to master her Dream-Sight powers. However, he didn't want Miyo to take the same path as Arata and Naoshi Usui, acquiring tremendous strength.

Rather, he wanted her to understand the situation. Thus, on Miyo's insistence, Yoshito told her about Naoshi Usui's past and his relationship with Miyo's late mother, Sumi. According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10, Naoshi Usui witnessed the death of her parents at the hands of burglars.

Sumi and Naoshi Usui (Image via Kinema Citrus)

With tremendous anger, he broke the Usuba code and coldly murdered the burglars. As a result, the Usuba family's main branch took the boy in and decided to seal his powers. However, Naoshi gradually changed after he had met Sumi. Eventually, the elders believed that it'd be best for the Usuba family if Sumi and Naoshi were to get engaged.

Thus, they shunned the idea of sealing Naoshi's powers for the time being. However, due to the emperor, Mikado's intervention, the Tsurugi trading collapsed. At that point, Sumi's marriage to the Saimori family was the only way the Usuba family could get financial assistance.

While Naoshi Usui was against the idea, Sumi accepted it to save her family. Then one day, Naoshi disappeared. After telling Miyo about Naoshi Usui's past, Yoshito gave her a book. The book contained the secret to awakening the Dream-Sight powers. Yet, Miyo discovered that her powers couldn't be awakened through external means.

Miyo Saimori in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Rather, she had to depend on her own feelings to awaken them. That night, Miyo Saimori saw a dream, where her mother seemingly lifted a seal from her mind. As such, Miyo saw another vision featuring her mother and Naoshi. She learned that her mother, Sumi, wanted to become a Dream Sight maiden to change her family's strict codes.

However, Sumi knew that she couldn't become a Dream-Sight maiden because she already had the telepathy powers. Besides that, Miyo saw a scene, where Naoshi Usui learned about Miyo's existence after Sumi's death. After those visions, a path opened behind Sumi.

Kiyoka Kudo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Miyo had to traverse the path and reach the end to realize the truth. Interestingly, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 saw a poetic scene, where Miyo's path led him to Kiyoka Kudo, standing under the familiar cherry blossom tree. Kiyoka Kudo and the cherry blossom tree are truly the symbol of happiness for Miyo.

After the dream, everything seemed clear to Miyo. She went outside to see the tree, which once again bore the cherry blossom flowers. At that moment, Yoshito knew that Miyo had truly awakened her Dream-Sight powers. Kinema Citrus brought alive Miyo's grand moment with brilliant visuals and enchanting OSTs.

Conclusion

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 witnessed a spectacular exposition to vividly portray Miyo Saimori's awakening as a Dream-Sight maiden. She could finally figure out her inner feelings, which allowed her to embrace her happiness. That's how Miyo found the resolve to gain mastery over her powers.

